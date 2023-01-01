Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD

Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 3750 Convoy St
    Suite 301
    San Diego, CA 92111
    619-297-4481
  2. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Bldg 1, Suite 210
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-297-4481

About Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Brigham and Women's Hospital:
 Residency
Munari Epilepsy Surgery Centre - Niguarda Hospital:
 Fellowship
Harvard Medical School:
 Medical School
Brigham and Women's Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1508124918
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

