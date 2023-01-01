Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery
Insurance
Location and phone
- 3750 Convoy St
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 1, Suite 210
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD
Age:37
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Residency
Munari Epilepsy Surgery Centre - Niguarda Hospital:Fellowship
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Biopsy
- Brain tumor
- Deep brain stimulation
- Epilepsy surgery
- Functional Neurosurgery
- Laminectomy
- Microsurgery - spine and intracranial
- Minimally invasive spine surgery
- Neck pain
- Parkinson's disease
- Pituitary tumors
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Spinal fusion
- Spine surgery
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
- Trigeminal Neuralgia surgery
NPI
1508124918
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
