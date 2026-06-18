First at Sharp: New laser brain procedure provides relief
New technology, called LITT, offers a less invasive alternative to destroy brain tumors.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic Grossmont
5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Building 1 Suite 210
La Mesa, CA 91942-3000
Get directions
619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy
3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741
Get directions
619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Movement Disorders Functional Neurosurgery Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy
3750 Convoy St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Movement Disorders Functional Neurosurgery Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1508124918
Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
New technology, called LITT, offers a less invasive alternative to destroy brain tumors.
The next generation of deep brain stimulation is a milestone for Parkinson’s and essential tremor patients.
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