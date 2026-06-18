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Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Neurosurgical Medical Clinic Grossmont

619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594

5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Building 1 Suite 210
La Mesa, CA 91942-3000

Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594

3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Movement Disorders Functional Neurosurgery Clinic

619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic Grossmont

    5565 Grossmont Center Drive
    Building 1 Suite 210
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3000
    Get directions

    619-297-4481
    Fax: 858-429-7594

  2. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

    3750 Convoy St.
    Suite 301
    San Diego, CA 92111-3741
    Get directions

    619-297-4481
    Fax: 858-429-7594

  3. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Movement Disorders Functional Neurosurgery Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-3200
    Fax: 619-740-4797

  4. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-3200
    Fax: 619-740-4797

Care schedule

Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

3750 Convoy St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

  •  

    Saturday

  •  

    Sunday

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Movement Disorders Functional Neurosurgery Clinic

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD

Age: 39
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Brigham and Women's Hospital: Residency
Munari Epilepsy Surgery Centre - Niguarda Hospital: Fellowship
Harvard Medical School: Medical School
Brigham and Women's Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1508124918

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Vamsidhar Chavakula, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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