For over 40 years, Laurie Godfrey had to manage her ulcerative colitis symptoms while working as a nurse, then in a leadership position, at Sharp HealthCare.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease that causes inflammation and ulcers in the large intestine (colon). The long-lasting inflammation can increase the risk of cancer, so careful monitoring via colonoscopies is often necessary.

Laurie received two to three colonoscopies a year by working with Dr. Darren Keller, a gastroenterologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

“My ulcerative colitis was severe to the point where getting cancer was a matter of time if it wasn’t properly treated,” says Laurie.

To explore treatment options, Dr. Keller referred her to Dr. Pamela Lee, a surgeon with Sharp Rees-Stealy and affiliated with Sharp Memorial. “I was highly impressed by Dr. Lee from her accolades and how she took the time to thoroughly explain my treatment options,” says Laurie.

Finding a treatment plan

Dr. Lee and Laurie discussed a total proctocolectomy, the removal of the entire large intestine and rectum, and an ileostomy to divert digestive waste from the body. Because the stool would no longer exit through the large intestine, the small intestine is connected to a stoma, a surgically created opening in the abdomen that allows waste to leave the body.

Dr. Lee also constructed an ileal pouch-anal anastomosis, commonly known as a J-pouch, so that the small intestine can eventually use the pouch instead of the stoma. The major surgery would be minimally invasive, thanks to Laurie being a candidate for robotic-assisted surgery using the da Vinci platform.

In April, Dr. Lee performed the procedure, which involved her controlling the da Vinci device, which is equipped with multiple robotic arms. The device enables surgeons like Dr. Lee to make tiny incisions and access hard-to-reach areas.

The road to recovery

Two days after her surgery, Laurie was discharged from Sharp Memorial. “The procedure went well and produced great results, including an easier recovery process,” says Dr. Lee.

Laurie agrees, saying a large incision would’ve made her stay at the hospital longer. “I was thankful to get to return home quickly,” she says.

For her follow-up care, Laurie worked with nurses and a nutritionist. “All of them were so supportive, helping me with things like securing my stoma bag,” she says.

With decades of nursing experience, Laurie was unfamiliar with the roles being reversed and being on the other side of care as a patient herself.

“I listened and trusted my Sharp care team, though, and everyone who treated me was great,” she says. “I’ve worked at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center for so many years, and it was nice to see the consistent, stellar care at Sharp Memorial.”

Looking to the future

Laurie’s follow-up treatment plan includes replacing the stoma bag with a J-pouch so that waste can move from the small intestine to the anus rather than the large intestine.

Laurie feels gratified that her recovery is going smoothly. She looks forward to taking long motorcycle rides with her husband again.

“It hasn’t been hard for me to take care of myself since my recovery has been going smoothly,” she says. “I’m excited to do more and more each day.”

Learn more about colon cancer; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.