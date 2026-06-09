As a mail carrier, walking was an essential part of Michael Garrido’s everyday routine. He estimated that he walked as many as 7 miles a day, delivering mail to homes and businesses in City Heights.

Over time, Michael’s route and role with the United States Postal Service changed, and he spent the last few years of his 30-year career driving mail and packages to distribution centers outside of San Diego. In 2018, Michael decided it was time to say goodbye to work life and hello to retirement.

Michael began enjoying a life of relaxation while staying active with house projects, spending time with friends and family, and caring for his five pet tortoises: Mr. T, Gamera, Diego, Sandy and Kobe. However, he began experiencing pain in his left hip, which grew to be so uncomfortable that he was forced to spend much of his free time sitting or lying down.

Michael says walking became unbearable, and the pain caused many sleepless nights — an experience the opposite of what he had imagined for himself in retirement. “These were supposed to be my golden years, and I could barely move,” he shares. “I had to do something about the pain, because it was really starting to get to me.”

Retirement detour

Prior to his chronic hip pain, Michael also loved cruising on two wheels — either on a motorcycle or bicycling around Mission Bay. He feels these beloved activities may have also contributed to the physical discomfort he was experiencing. “My doctor explained that the cartilage in my left hip was almost gone,” Michael says. “That cartilage is supposed to cushion the joint, but mine was worn down to almost nothing. I am not sure of the exact cause, but considering my career and past hobbies, it’s not surprising.” Michael’s doctor recommended a total hip replacement after other treatments didn't relieve the pain. As a self-described “researcher,” Michael quickly got to work learning more about the procedure and finding a surgeon near his home.

“Everything I do in life, I do a lot of research beforehand,” Michael says. “I wanted to understand the surgery and my options.”

That research led him to Dr. Thomas Hong, an orthopedic surgeon at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. Dr. Hong met with Michael to understand his pain and what was important to him before scheduling him for surgery.

“The hip joint is made up of a ball and a socket,” explains Dr. Hong. “When the cartilage that sits between wears away, the bones rub against each other. That causes pain. Michael’s hip was basically bone-on-bone, which made him a good candidate for surgery.”

A time for firsts, even in retirement

Michael was 68 when he had the procedure, his first time ever having surgery. After a long time spent in pain, he was ready to get back to his tortoises and get back on a bike — this time, a stationary one for exercise.

Dr. Hong replaced his left hip joint with support from the surgical team at Sharp Chula Vista, and Michael went home that same day after feeling well enough to be up and walking just 4 hours after the procedure.

“Michael completed all of his pre-surgery preparation, including taking an online class, and he asked great questions during his appointments,” says Dr. Hong. “The surgery went smoothly, and I’m glad to have been able to help him return to his life.”

Looking back on his surgery experience, Michael feels grateful for the care he received at Sharp Chula Vista — and for being able to move forward without the pain that once held him back.

“From arriving in pain to leaving the hospital feeling good as new, it was great, and my care team was great, too,” he says. “I am just thankful for the opportunity to have my hip replaced. That’s a miracle in and of itself.”

Back on his feet — enjoying life again

You cannot lead a good life when you’re in constant pain, Michael emphasizes. This surgery, he says, gave him a new lease on life. “Now, with the time I have left, I want to make the best of it.” A little more than a year after surgery, Michael is back on his feet, walking, riding a stationary bike and spending time with his beloved tortoises in his yard for longer stretches of time — hip pain gone.

Mr. T (pictured) is one of five tortoises Michael is happy to spend time caring for at home – free from hip pain.

And of the surgery that changed his life, Michael encourages others to consider it if they’re in pain like he was. “If you can solve the problem and can start enjoying the time you have left on this earth again, it’s worth looking into," he says. “It’s never too late to experience life pain-free.”

Learn more about hip pain during an upcoming free webinar, Advanced Treatments for Hip and Knee Pain, on Monday, June 15, 2026.