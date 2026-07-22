Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns is now the first hospital in Southern California and 1 of just 15 in the United States to offer a brand-new treatment option for breast cancer. The robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy is the least invasive surgical option yet, bringing new hope to women seeking to preserve a natural-looking breast following cancer surgery and reconstruction.

“I am very excited to bring this leading-edge technology to my patients,” says Sharp HealthCare Medical Director of Breast Health Dr. Noran Barry, a fellowship-trained breast cancer surgeon with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

In May, Dr. Barry successfully performed the first robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy in Southern California since it was approved by the FDA. She is the only surgeon in the region currently trained to offer the procedure.

How it works

Thanks to Sharp HealthCare’s position as a leader in the adoption of robotic-assisted surgical platforms, Dr. Barry can use what is known as a single-port system. This means a single small incision is needed for the nipple-sparing mastectomy. A robotic arm is inserted and includes multiple tools for the surgeon to use through a remote-controlled console and a high-definition camera, giving the surgeon clear visibility.

“What’s great for my patients is that needing just this one small incision allows us to be very strategic about where we make it,” says Dr. Barry. “It can often be done in a spot, such as the underarm, that enables us to remove the cancer but with a much smaller and hidden scar compared to traditional mastectomies.”

Additional benefits of robotic-assisted surgery compared to traditional methods include:

Less blood loss during the procedure

Faster recovery

Less pain during recovery

Improved cosmetics

One of the greatest benefits of the robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy is cosmetic — the procedure has a better chance of leaving tissue that can be used during reconstruction. This leads to a more natural-looking breast.

Because the procedure, as the name implies, spares the nipple and surrounding tissues, early results have indicated the robotic-assisted approach has a lower likelihood of nipple necrosis. Nipple necrosis is

a surgical complication in which a loss of blood flow causes tissue in the nipple and areola to die.

In some cases, the nipple-sparing mastectomy is also able to preserve the nerves in the remaining tissue as the breast is removed, maintaining breast sensation.

According to Dr. Barry, being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing treatment is a very difficult process. Having this new option that can help patients feel a little bit more like themselves is a significant advancement in cancer treatment.

“After I’ve performed this procedure and our terrific plastic surgeons have completed the breast reconstruction, we can really see why the robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy approach gets better outcomes,” she says. “I’m thrilled we can do this at Sharp Mary Birch.”

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