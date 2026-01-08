Your holidays may have been wonderful, the break from school and work revitalizing, but as your kids head back to their classrooms, things may suddenly seem a little less merry and bright. That’s because doctors across the country are seeing a surge in seasonal viruses among children. Flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the common cold are making their rounds, leaving many parents wondering how to keep their families safe and when to seek medical care.

Among the three illnesses, flu is wreaking the greatest havoc. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a “super flu” surge has hit, with more than 11 million cases and 5,000 deaths reported so far. In California, flu activity levels have been recorded as “high” or “very high” throughout the state, with experts blaming the subclade K mutation, a new flu variant, which emerged after the development of the 2025 flu shot.

“We’re currently seeing a lot of flu, especially in the past couple of weeks,” says Dr. Ahmad Bailony, chief of pediatrics at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “And there are also many cases of RSV. I’ve even had patients hospitalized over the past couple of weeks with both viruses.”

Prevention starts at home

The best defense against winter illnesses is a strong immune system. Dr. Bailony emphasizes the basics: “Keep it simple — do the things you need to do to keep your kids’ immune systems running as well as they can.”

Routine matters more than ever during viral season, he says. Adequate sleep, balanced meals and physical activity help children fight off infections. Additionally, encouraging handwashing and limiting exposure to sick people and crowded indoor spaces can reduce the spread of germs.

However, it’s essential not to forget the flu shot, Dr. Bailony urges.While healthy habits are important, vaccines remain a critical tool. “The flu shot is good at preventing more severe complications that can come with the flu,” he says. “If your child hasn’t received their flu vaccine yet, it’s not too late.”

For the 2025-26 flu season, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises that all healthy children ages 6 months and older be vaccinated to protect against flu. Children 6 months to 8 years of age should receive two doses, four weeks apart, if this is the first time they are being vaccinated against influenza, or if they have only received one dose of flu vaccine ever before July 1, 2025.

When to call the doctor

When it comes to knowing when to seek medical care for a child sick with respiratory illness, Dr. Bailony offers clear guidelines. “If your kid is under 3 months and they have a fever, your pediatrician needs to hear about that right away,” he says. “Once they’re over 3 months, even with a fever, it’s more about how everything else is going — are they breathing well, taking fluids, making enough urine output?”

For older children, watch for signs of dehydration, breathing difficulties or persistent high fever. If symptoms worsen or you’re unsure, schedule an appointment with your pediatrician rather than rushing to the emergency room. “Children’s emergency rooms can have long wait times during peak season,” Dr. Bailony says.

If your child sees a Sharp-affiliated doctor, you can call your doctor's office or schedule an appointment through the Sharp app. Same-day care is also available.

While winter viruses may be inevitable, with proper precautions — healthy routines, timely medical care and vaccinations — Dr. Bailony confirms that you can help your family stay safe and minimize disruptions to school and daily life. But remember, if your child is sick, keep them home to prevent spreading illness to others. “Obviously, don’t take them to those wintertime hangouts and give them plenty of time to rest,” he says.

