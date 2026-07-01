For every birth, it’s often small moments — a nurse checking in, a team working together — that shape the patient experience. At Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont, that culture is helping drive historically low cesarean section rates.

For multiple years, Sharp Mary Birch Grossmont has received national recognition, including being named to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospital for Maternity Care list. This reflects low C-section rates and other high-quality, patient-centered care measures.

But there’s more to quality care than a single measure.

“Collaborating day-to-day at the bedside is what supports our patient-centered culture,” says Kari Bernet, multi-hospital director of Women & Children’s Services for Sharp HealthCare. “It’s the strength of our entire team — not any single discipline — that drives success.”

One mindset, one goal

According to Sara Schaeffer, Manager of Labor & Delivery, Women's Surgery and Antenatal Testing, a unified culture is central to Sharp Mary Birch Grossmont’s care.

“It’s at the center of everything we do,” she says. “All of our women’s units share the same goal — we focus on labor support, patience and safe birth.”

The team prioritizes movement to support the natural progression of labor. Frequent position changes, using tools like the peanut ball, birth ball and Spinning Babies techniques are encouraged.

“Many of our nurses have attended Bundle Birth and Spinning Babies courses,” she says. “Both teach positions to support fetal movement through the birth canal.”

The team recently introduced its Early Labor Walking Path to encourage movement. Patients follow a guided route with maps that include directions, stretches, activities and QR codes for relaxation techniques. They also wear a badge to alert staff, ensuring support and safety along the way.

Dr. Amy French, an OBGYN with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, says these efforts reflect the team’s culture and its multidisciplinary approach, with obstetricians, nurses and leaders working together. This approach champions evidence-based practices that support safety, mobility and a positive birth experience.

Midwife care and trust

Patient involvement is part of the process, with every mother having her own preferences. The team builds trust, so patients feel safe, supported and involved in decisions throughout labor.

“Our nurses build trust by connecting with patients on a human level,” says Schaeffer. “We take time to explain the plan of care, every medication and any necessary procedures.”

Michelle Medina, a certified nurse midwife (CNM), says it’s an honor to empower women during one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. “I listen to each patient and meet them where they are in their journey,” Medina says.

Midwifery focuses on physiologic birth, supporting the natural process of labor while minimizing unnecessary interventions for low-risk, healthy pregnancies. Care is tailored to improve comfort and reduce stress that can sometimes slow labor.

“Behind the scenes, our health care teams are consistently communicating,” Medina adds. “We do multiple unit huddles throughout the day, check in on everyone’s patients and identify who may need additional support.”

CNMs and OBGYNs work closely together, sharing information and expertise to ensure every patient receives the safest, most supportive care possible.

Safety first

Dr. French notes that several metrics are considered to keep mom and baby safe during labor, but reassuring fetal monitoring plays an important role. “This refers to indicators that a baby is tolerating labor well and receiving enough oxygen,” she says. “When heart rate patterns remain normal, it signals stability and helps guide our care decisions.”

When fetal testing is reassuring, the care team can confidently support labor as it progresses.

When all metrics continue to look good for safety, patience is encouraged — giving labor the time it needs to move forward naturally. If signs of distress persist or worsen despite evidence-based measures, a C-section may be recommended — making it a key factor in determining when intervention is needed.

While labor may not always go as planned, Dr. French emphasizes that the safety of mom and baby is always the priority.

Education and communication

Dr. French encourages patients to be active participants during labor, not just recipients of care. “Every mom wants a healthy baby, and education and communication around patient preferences are an important part of the process,” she says.

She recommends attending prenatal classes, having a birth plan and discussing concerns and options if safety issues arise. Having a doula — especially for first-time moms — has been shown to improve outcomes, including lower C-section rates.

Education can also help moms feel more confident about expressing themselves during labor. When patients share how they are feeling or voice concerns, it helps the team respond in real time with timely support.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to support our families and ensure every patient receives the safest, most supportive care possible — the kind of care every family deserves,” Dr. French adds.

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