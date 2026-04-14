A concussion can happen to anyone in less than a second. But what happens in the minutes, hours and days afterward can determine whether the brain fully heals or suffers lasting damage.

A concussion is often referred to as a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). It occurs when a sudden impact or force causes the brain to move rapidly within the skull, disrupting its normal function.

“The real danger isn’t just the concussion itself, but when the injury goes unnoticed or isn’t properly treated,” said Dr. Amarpal Arora, an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Rees‑Stealy Medical Group, who specializes in sports medicine. “This is especially true for young athletes and adolescents, whose developing brains make them more vulnerable to serious and lasting harm.”

Can a concussion heal itself?

Most concussions heal within one to four weeks, but recognizing the injury is crucial. Returning to intense activity too soon can interfere with the brain’s recovery and increase the risk of further damage, especially if symptoms, such as headaches, dizziness or trouble concentrating, are already present.

With adequate rest and a gradual return to activities, most people experience significant improvement in their symptoms. However, if symptoms fail to improve or begin to worsen within the first three weeks, it is important to seek medical attention right away. Warning signs include headaches, vomiting, dizziness, and difficulty concentrating or remembering.

Untreated concussions

Untreated concussions can lead to serious complications, including post-concussion syndrome, where symptoms persist for weeks or months, or second impact syndrome, where a second head injury happens before the first concussion has healed.

Repeated head trauma also raises concern for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease associated with a history of multiple concussions or repetitive hits to the head. CTE develops over time and can lead to significant behavioral, cognitive and neurological changes later in life.

Identifying a possible concussion

A proper medical evaluation is important, as it guides the next steps needed for the brain to recover. Upon diagnosis, health care providers can create a patient‑specific plan and help patients safely return to their pre‑injury activities.

“As a physician, I want patients to understand that there is no reliable at‑home test to diagnose a concussion,” says Dr. Ravishankar Rao, a primary care doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group, who focuses on sports medicine. “If you experience symptoms, it’s important to seek medical care right away.”

What to expect during an assessment

The Sharp Sports Medicine Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital is a key resource for athletes and others seeking a comprehensive concussion assessment. The clinic offers patients streamlined access to specialists trained in concussion evaluation and treatment.

During a visit, doctors assess symptoms and trauma. They review a person’s medical history, learn how the injury happened, and use neurological, cognitive and imaging tests to assess a concussion.

Patients may be asked to complete tasks like eye‑tracking exercises, reflex tests, balance assessments, memory or coordination tests, and other problem‑solving activities. In cases where more serious injury is a concern, doctors may order imaging studies, typically an MRI or CT scan, not to detect the concussion itself, but to rule out complications, such as bleeding, swelling or bruising in the brain.

Recovering from a concussion

Recovery plans vary based on symptoms and overall health. Doctors often recommend a period of reduced activity, which may include taking time off work or school, along with light physical activity, such as taking short walks.

“Early recognition and prompt medical care are essential in preventing complications and supporting a full recovery from a concussion,” says Dr. Arora. “Knowing the signs and symptoms is key to ensuring timely care,” says Dr. Arora.

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