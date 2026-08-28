“We’re not all that different from plumbers,” Dr. John Hallsten half-jokingly says in describing what he and fellow vascular surgeon Dr. Scott Musicant do at the Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic.

“Pipes clog and need to be fixed,” Dr. Hallsten says. “The difference is that the pipes we work on are located in the body.”

Those pipes — the body’s circulatory system —are part of a complex network of arteries and veins that carry blood between the heart and the organs, muscles and limbs throughout the body. When those pathways narrow or become blocked, vascular disease can occur.

Understanding vascular disease and its care

Common types of vascular disease include peripheral artery disease; blood clot conditions, including deep vein thrombosis; venous disease; aneurysms; stroke; and carotid artery disease. These conditions can be treated noninvasively, such as through diet and lifestyle changes, or they may require minimally invasive, catheter-based treatment or surgery.

“Vascular surgery has come incredibly far, even within the last 10 years,” says Dr. Musicant.

“In the past, if you had open surgery for an aneurysm, you’d be in the hospital for a week, but now our patients can go home the next day,” adds Dr. Hallsten.

According to Dr. Hallsten, they typically see patients in the Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic first for the presurgical evaluation and testing they may need. After surgery, they see patients a month out, six months out, then every year. “With minimally invasive procedures, there’s more surveillance we do to make sure everything is working as expected,” he says.

That ongoing monitoring can help detect potential issues early, often before patients notice symptoms. By combining regular imaging, follow-up visits and close communication with patients, Drs. Hallsten and Musicant and their vascular teams can track progress over time and adjust care when needed.

Coordinated care is key

Vascular surgery requires precision, teamwork and the ability to help patients understand that they are a crucial part of their own treatment. That means managing their diabetes, quitting smoking, controlling blood pressure, staying active and keeping follow-up appointments — much like maintaining a home before small problems become major repairs.

“One of the things I enjoy most about being a vascular surgeon is the long-term relationships we get to have with our patients,” Dr. Musicant says. “By having that ongoing relationship, we’re able to stay on top of things that may change over time and help keep our patients safe and healthy.”

Learn more about the Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic, where patients have access to coordinated, compassionate specialty care — including vascular care, orthopedics and neurosurgery — all in one convenient location.