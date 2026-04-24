For years, fitness conversations have been filled with conflicting advice about whether it’s better to eat before, after or both before and after a workout. As diet trends fade in and out, it’s important to know that the right foods can make or break your exercise performance and recovery.

Physical activity, especially intense training, changes how the body uses fuel. During exercise, muscles depend on carbohydrates for energy. Afterward, they require carbohydrates and protein to repair tissue and restore glycogen.

Eating at the right time helps prevent fatigue, supports muscle recovery, reduces the risk of injury and maximizes training benefits.

Timing your intake

Dietitians recommend eating 1 to 4 hours before exercising. Eating too close to a workout may lead to digestive discomfort, while eating too early may leave you low on energy. Healthy carbohydrates break down quickly to fuel high‑intensity movement, while protein and fats digest slowly.

Complex carbohydrates you can eat 2 to 4 hours before a workout include oatmeal, sweet potatoes, quinoa, brown rice and whole‑grain pasta, which provide a steady release of energy. Simple or “quick” carbs to eat 30 minutes to 1 hour beforehand include bananas, dates, rice cakes, white toast, juice and granola snacks.

Avoid foods high in fiber, such as broccoli or beans, which can cause gas and bloating during movement. High‑fat dairy and fried foods take a while to digest and may lead to gastrointestinal discomfort.

Importance of hydration

Hydration is the backbone of a good workout. It helps regulate your temperature and delivers nutrients throughout your body.

During a workout, it’s common to slip into mild dehydration. It’s a natural effect of any sweat‑heavy session, but even this small drop can make exercise feel noticeably harder and blur your mental focus.

Staying hydrated begins before you even start moving, with experts recommending about 2 to 3 cups of fluids to help keep blood volume steady and ensure your muscles are primed for activity. Once your workout is underway, taking small sips, about a cup every 10 to 20 minutes, helps replace what’s lost. After exercising, rehydrating helps restore fluid balance.

Plain water is usually sufficient for moderate sessions, while switching to an electrolyte-infused drink is critical during high-intensity workouts lasting over an hour or when exercising in extreme heat. These drinks replace the essential sodium and potassium lost through heavy sweating that water alone cannot provide.

“To get the most from your exercise, follow the four ‘Rs’ of recovery,” says Andrew Gehr, a dietitian at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “Refuel with high-quality carbohydrates. Repair with protein. Reinforce with antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. And rehydrate with fluids.”

Post-workout meal planning

The post-workout meal is arguably the most critical recovery tool. During exercise, you deplete your stored energy, or glycogen, and create microscopic tears in your muscle fibers. Eating afterward, ideally within a two-hour window, provides your body with the materials needed to repair that damage and refuel your tank.

To maximize this recovery, it’s important to aim for a combination of high-quality protein and carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are essential for post‑exercise glycogen replenishment, while protein accelerates muscle repair and enhances recovery. For a quick option, a whey or plant-based protein shake with a banana or berries is an optimal choice.

If you have a little more time, try eating a whole-food meal, such as a turkey wrap with a whole-grain tortilla, Greek yogurt topped with granola, or grilled salmon over quinoa. These are excellent balances of muscle-mending amino acids and energy-restoring carbs.

Proper fueling is only one part of staying active and injury‑free. When pain or injury interferes with training or everyday movement, having access to coordinated sports medicine care can make a difference. The Sharp Sports Medicine Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital brings together orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers and rehabilitation specialists to help you recover safely.

Ultimately, proper nutrition is crucial, but timing your nutrition isn’t about strict rules. It’s about supporting your body so it can perform, recover and grow stronger.

“Knowing when and what to eat, along with staying properly hydrated, can transform the quality of your workouts and the results you see over time,” says Brenda O’Day, a dietitian with Sharp Home Infusion Services. “With a few simple habits, fueling smart becomes just as important as the exercise itself.”

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