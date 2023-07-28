A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Knowing what to expect during treatment can help you feel more prepared and at ease. At Sharp, radiation treatment is carefully planned and delivered by a compassionate team of San Diego radiation oncology experts focused on your safety, comfort and well-being.
At your first visit, a radiation oncologist will determine if you could benefit from radiation therapy.
Your doctor will review your medical history, perform a physical exam and look at prior imaging and medical records.
Additional tests may be ordered to help guide care.
You should bring photo identification, a list of medications and your insurance card.
If you and your doctor decide that you will undergo radiation treatment, your doctor will explain the treatment and have you review and sign a consent form.
Remember to bring a list of your questions.
You may find it helpful to bring a family member or friend for support.
If you take prescription pain or anti-anxiety medication, your care team can advise you on using them before treatment.
Once radiation therapy is decided upon, you will have a computed tomography (CT) simulation scan to help your care team plan treatment.
You will lie in a CT scanner while detailed images map the treatment area; this scan does not deliver radiation treatment.
You’ll need to lie in the same position for 30 to 45 minutes. Custom-made devices may be used to help keep you comfortable in the correct position.
If you are receiving radiation to the brain, or head and neck area, a mask may be custom-made for you to use throughout treatment. The mask is made of plastic mesh that will help you stay still during treatment while allowing you to breathe, see and hear comfortably.
Small permanent marks (“tattoos”) the size of freckles are placed on your skin to guide accurate treatment. If a mask is made for brain or head and neck treatment, marks are placed on this instead.
External beam radiation treatment starts a few days to a week after the CT simulation and is often administered in an outpatient setting. Your care team will monitor you closely throughout the course of care to help make you as comfortable as possible.
Treatment is generally given once a day, five days a week, often at the same time each day.
A daily session typically lasts between 10 and 30 minutes, though the first visit may take longer for setup.
The total length of treatment varies, usually ranging from one to seven weeks.
On the first day and once a week after, X-ray images or CT scans are often taken to confirm you are you are in the appropriate position for treatment and the radiation beams are correctly aligned.
It is important to arrive on time and not miss appointments.
You’ll need to lie still and breathe normally during treatment. Some tumors move with normal breathing. To help deliver radiation as accurately as possible, your care team may guide you through simple breathing techniques.
After radiation therapy ends, patients will continue with regular follow‑up visits. These appointments help your care team:
monitor recovery
watch for signs the cancer has returned
manage ongoing or late side effects
Side effects vary by person and treatment. Your care team will work with you to reduce any discomfort you may experience.
Sharp offers a range of services to support your recovery such as nutrition counseling, support groups, integrative medicine and more.
Your care is delivered by a multidisciplinary team dedicated to supporting you through treatment and recovery. Your team may include:
Radiation oncologist — leads and oversees your treatment
Oncology nurses — provide clinical care and education
Patient and clinical navigators — help you navigate your treatment journey
Dietitians — support nutrition, weight maintenance and eating challenges
Social workers — offer individual, family and group support services
Sharp’s radiation oncology services are nationally recognized for quality and safety. Our standards and processes have earned accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx) — a reflection of our commitment to delivering safe, accurate and compassionate care.
National distinction from Becker’s Healthcare for advancing cancer care via research, innovative treatments and clinical trials.
Receive radiation therapy treatment at one of our Sharp locations.