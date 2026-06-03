Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
967 Lane Avenue
Suite 102
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
619-267-8313
Fax: 619-470-1063
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-216-2100
Fax: 619-216-2103
Care schedule
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
967 Lane Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ai Wei Wang, MD
My goal is to provide high-quality health care to women through all stages of life.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Midwife in office
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1548339534
Insurance plans accepted
Ai Wei Wang, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ai Wei Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ai Wei Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.