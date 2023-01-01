About Ai Wei Wang, MD

My goal is to provide high-quality health care to women through all stages of life.

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education Brigham and Women's Hospital : Fellowship

Capital University of Medical Sciences (China) : Medical School

Tufts University : Residency

Saint Mary's Health Services : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



NPI 1548339534