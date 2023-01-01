Ai Wei Wang, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Care schedule
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
About Ai Wei Wang, MD
My goal is to provide high-quality health care to women through all stages of life.
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Fellowship
Capital University of Medical Sciences (China):Medical School
Tufts University:Residency
Saint Mary's Health Services:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1548339534
Insurance plans accepted
Ai Wei Wang, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
