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Ai Wei Wang, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

619-267-8313
Fax: 619-470-1063

967 Lane Avenue
Suite 102
Chula Vista, CA 91914

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

619-216-2100
Fax: 619-216-2103

765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

    967 Lane Avenue
    Suite 102
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-267-8313
    Fax: 619-470-1063

  2. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 203
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-216-2100
    Fax: 619-216-2103

Care schedule

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

967 Lane Avenue

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Ai Wei Wang, MD

My goal is to provide high-quality health care to women through all stages of life.

Age: 71
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Languages: Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish

Education

Brigham and Women's Hospital: Fellowship
Capital University of Medical Sciences (China): Medical School
Tufts University: Residency
Saint Mary's Health Services: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1548339534

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ai Wei Wang, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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