Ashlee Schlesier, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Insurance
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 105
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ashlee Schlesier, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Crozer-Chester Medical Center:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Crozer-Chester Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Bloodless medicine
- Bradley method
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- LGBTQ health
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural birth methods
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Pediatric gynecology
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578093779
Insurance plans accepted
Ashlee Schlesier, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
