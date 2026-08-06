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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions
858-277-9378
Fax: 858-277-9370
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1578093779
Ashlee Schlesier, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashlee Schlesier, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashlee Schlesier, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ashlee Schlesier, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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