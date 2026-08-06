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Ashlee Schlesier, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

858-277-9378
Fax: 858-277-9370

7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

619-403-5700

8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

    7695 Cardinal Court
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123-3357
    Get directions

    858-277-9378
    Fax: 858-277-9370

  2. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

    8881 Fletcher Parkway
    Suite 105B
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
    Get directions

    619-403-5700

Care schedule

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

8881 Fletcher Parkway

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About Ashlee Schlesier, MD

Age: 35
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Crozer-Chester Medical Center: Residency
St. George's University: Medical School
Crozer-Chester Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1578093779

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ashlee Schlesier, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.