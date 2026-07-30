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Billy Hsu, DO

4.9

326 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

619-446-1514
Fax: 619-644-6150

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101-2327

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101-2327
    Get directions

    619-446-1514
    Fax: 619-644-6150

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

300 Fir Street

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Billy Hsu, DO

I became a physician to make a lasting impact on people's health. When I studied as a Buddhist monk, I knew that the best way to do this was to develop a strong and trusting relationship with people. I am a dual board-certified physician in both Family Medicine and Sports Medicine. My goal is to provide compassionate, comprehensive care to all patients to recover from any injury or illness. This involves sharing the latest up-to-date information to guide patients in the best way possible. I provide primary care for patients of all ages, including preventive care and treatment for all injuries and diseases. I enjoy staying active by running and playing golf and basketball. I also enjoy spending time with my family and traveling the world.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of Michigan Health System: Fellowship
Spectrum Health - Grand Rapids Medical Education Program: Internship
Spectrum Health - Grand Rapids Medical Education Program: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1114589280

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Billy Hsu, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

326 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

I have the best doctor.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

dr HSU is by far my favorite Dr of all time! His ability to listen, question, synthesize information and suggest other doctors or ideas has been very helpful for me. His follow up is exceptional.In 20 minutes, he does packing a lot, and I look forward to my next appointments with him

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Billy is awesome now I know why his schedule is super busy

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Excellent doctor Billy cares about your overall wellbeing

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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