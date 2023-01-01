Provider Image

Billy Hsu, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
    300 Fir St.
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions
    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Billy Hsu, DO

Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
University of Michigan Health System:
 Fellowship
Spectrum Health - Grand Rapids Medical Education Program:
 Internship
Spectrum Health - Grand Rapids Medical Education Program:
 Residency
NPI
1114589280
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Billy Hsu, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Billy Hsu, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.