Parents, keep an eye out for RED-S red flags
Relative energy deficiency in sport, or RED-S, affects athletes who burn more calories than they take in and can have dangerous health consequences.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101-2327
Get directions
619-446-1514
Fax: 619-644-6150
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I became a physician to make a lasting impact on people's health. When I studied as a Buddhist monk, I knew that the best way to do this was to develop a strong and trusting relationship with people. I am a dual board-certified physician in both Family Medicine and Sports Medicine. My goal is to provide compassionate, comprehensive care to all patients to recover from any injury or illness. This involves sharing the latest up-to-date information to guide patients in the best way possible. I provide primary care for patients of all ages, including preventive care and treatment for all injuries and diseases. I enjoy staying active by running and playing golf and basketball. I also enjoy spending time with my family and traveling the world.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1114589280
Billy Hsu, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
326 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
I have the best doctor.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
dr HSU is by far my favorite Dr of all time! His ability to listen, question, synthesize information and suggest other doctors or ideas has been very helpful for me. His follow up is exceptional.In 20 minutes, he does packing a lot, and I look forward to my next appointments with him
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Billy is awesome now I know why his schedule is super busy
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Excellent doctor Billy cares about your overall wellbeing
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Billy Hsu, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.