About Billy Hsu, DO

I became a physician to make a lasting impact on people's health. When I studied as a Buddhist monk, I knew that the best way to do this was to develop a strong and trusting relationship with people. I am a dual board-certified physician in both Family Medicine and Sports Medicine. My goal is to provide compassionate, comprehensive care to all patients to recover from any injury or illness. This involves sharing the latest up-to-date information to guide patients in the best way possible. I provide primary care for patients of all ages, including preventive care and treatment for all injuries and diseases. I enjoy staying active by running and playing golf and basketball. I also enjoy spending time with my family and traveling the world.

Age: 37

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male



Education Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

University of Michigan Health System : Fellowship

Spectrum Health - Grand Rapids Medical Education Program : Internship

Spectrum Health - Grand Rapids Medical Education Program : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.