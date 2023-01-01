Billy Hsu, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Billy Hsu, DO
Age:34
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University of Michigan Health System:Fellowship
Spectrum Health - Grand Rapids Medical Education Program:Internship
Spectrum Health - Grand Rapids Medical Education Program:Residency
NPI
1114589280
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Billy Hsu, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
