About Bina Adigopula, MD

I provide appropriate primary intervention to help treat all types of illness in my pediatric patients, and provide follow up with a specialist if medically indicated. I offer "get acquainted" visits, walk in appointments and strive to prevent illness in my patients with timely preventive care. I see children from birth through adolescence. I perform circumcisions on newborns younger than three weeks and treat eating disorders, growth problems and learning disabilities. I provide adolescent exams and birth control and treat STDs.

Age: 65

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ada-go-pula

Languages: English , Spanish , Hindi

Education Westchester County Medical Center : Residency

University College of Medical Science (India) : Medical School

New York Methodist Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



