How to win the battle of the barf
How to handle a child’s upset stomach — and all that comes with it.
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Grossmont Pediatrics
6942 University Ave
Suite A
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-698-2184
Fax: 619-698-2084
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I provide appropriate primary intervention to help treat all types of illness in my pediatric patients, and provide follow up with a specialist if medically indicated. I offer "get acquainted" visits, walk in appointments and strive to prevent illness in my patients with timely preventive care. I see children from birth through adolescence. I perform circumcisions on newborns younger than three weeks and treat eating disorders, growth problems and learning disabilities. I provide adolescent exams and birth control and treat STDs.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1982686200
Bina Adigopula, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bina Adigopula, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bina Adigopula, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Bina Adigopula, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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