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Bina Adigopula, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Grossmont Pediatrics

619-698-2184
Fax: 619-698-2084

6942 University Ave
Suite A
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. Grossmont Pediatrics

    6942 University Ave
    Suite A
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-698-2184
    Fax: 619-698-2084

Care schedule

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About Bina Adigopula, MD

I provide appropriate primary intervention to help treat all types of illness in my pediatric patients, and provide follow up with a specialist if medically indicated. I offer "get acquainted" visits, walk in appointments and strive to prevent illness in my patients with timely preventive care. I see children from birth through adolescence. I perform circumcisions on newborns younger than three weeks and treat eating disorders, growth problems and learning disabilities. I provide adolescent exams and birth control and treat STDs.

Age: 67
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Ada-go-pula
Languages: Hindi, Spanish

Education

Westchester County Medical Center: Residency
University College of Medical Science (India): Medical School
New York Methodist Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1982686200

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bina Adigopula, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Bina Adigopula, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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