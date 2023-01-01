Bina Adigopula, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Grossmont Pediatrics6942 University Ave
Suite A
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Bina Adigopula, MD
I provide appropriate primary intervention to help treat all types of illness in my pediatric patients, and provide follow up with a specialist if medically indicated. I offer "get acquainted" visits, walk in appointments and strive to prevent illness in my patients with timely preventive care. I see children from birth through adolescence. I perform circumcisions on newborns younger than three weeks and treat eating disorders, growth problems and learning disabilities. I provide adolescent exams and birth control and treat STDs.
Age:65
In practice since:1996
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Ada-go-pula
Languages:English, Spanish, Hindi
Education
Westchester County Medical Center:Residency
University College of Medical Science (India):Medical School
New York Methodist Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Anorexia and bulimia
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- Culinary medicine
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- LGBTQ health
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
NPI
1982686200
Insurance plans accepted
Bina Adigopula, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
