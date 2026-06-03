Provider Image

Jimmy W. Turnage, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Center Holistic Medicine

858-569-6800

3675 Ruffin Rd
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Center Holistic Medicine

    3675 Ruffin Rd
    Suite 120
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-569-6800

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

  •  

    Saturday

  •  

    Sunday

About Jimmy W. Turnage, MD

On my birthday in 1984, during one of my biannual life evaluations, I felt a deep calling to become a holistic family doctor. After a long and successful career in the music industry, I followed that calling without hesitation. I enrolled in premed courses at the nearest state university and eventually went on to medical school. That journey led me to become a holistic family doctor. My approach to health is rooted in empowering you to heal your mind, body, spirit, and relationships. Holistic medicine is not just about treating symptoms; it's about engaging with your whole self and discovering how you can thrive. In my spare time, I continue to write and produce music, and I teach metaphysics and spirituality at our local spiritual center.

Age: 78
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Sharp HealthCare: Residency
Saint Louis University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1578512968

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jimmy W. Turnage, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jimmy W. Turnage, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.