Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Center Holistic Medicine
3675 Ruffin Rd
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
About Jimmy W. Turnage, MD
On my birthday in 1984, during one of my biannual life evaluations, I felt a deep calling to become a holistic family doctor. After a long and successful career in the music industry, I followed that calling without hesitation. I enrolled in premed courses at the nearest state university and eventually went on to medical school. That journey led me to become a holistic family doctor. My approach to health is rooted in empowering you to heal your mind, body, spirit, and relationships. Holistic medicine is not just about treating symptoms; it's about engaging with your whole self and discovering how you can thrive. In my spare time, I continue to write and produce music, and I teach metaphysics and spirituality at our local spiritual center.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acupuncture and acupressure
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Hypertension
- Hypnosis
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Relaxation therapy
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578512968
Insurance plans accepted
Jimmy W. Turnage, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jimmy W. Turnage, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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