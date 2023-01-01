About Jim Turnage, MD

It is my belief that our health is best understood from the viewpoint of the biopsychosocial-spiritual model. This means that our bodies, minds, community and spirit usually work together in a wondrous, healthy harmony without much thought or care on our part. But when things don't seem to be working out so well, it may be time to seek out someone who can work with you and help you return things to the natural balance and order. I look forward to working with you if you find yourself in need of help from a traditionally-trained physician who has the deepest respect for other approaches to healing and for your own power to return to good health. Outside of work, I am very active in spiritual study, work and teaching. I have been a professional musician, writer and performer since my teens and I continue in these creative activities for the sheer fun of it.

Age: 76

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Sharp HealthCare : Residency

Saint Louis University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.