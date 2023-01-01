Jim Turnage, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Center Holistic Medicine3675 Ruffin Rd
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123
About Jim Turnage, MD
It is my belief that our health is best understood from the viewpoint of the biopsychosocial-spiritual model. This means that our bodies, minds, community and spirit usually work together in a wondrous, healthy harmony without much thought or care on our part. But when things don't seem to be working out so well, it may be time to seek out someone who can work with you and help you return things to the natural balance and order. I look forward to working with you if you find yourself in need of help from a traditionally-trained physician who has the deepest respect for other approaches to healing and for your own power to return to good health. Outside of work, I am very active in spiritual study, work and teaching. I have been a professional musician, writer and performer since my teens and I continue in these creative activities for the sheer fun of it.
Age:76
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Sharp HealthCare:Residency
Saint Louis University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acupuncture and acupressure
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Hypnosis
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Relaxation therapy
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1578512968
Insurance plans accepted
Jim Turnage, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Jim Turnage, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jim Turnage, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
