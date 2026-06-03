About Jimmy W. Turnage, MD

On my birthday in 1984, during one of my biannual life evaluations, I felt a deep calling to become a holistic family doctor. After a long and successful career in the music industry, I followed that calling without hesitation. I enrolled in premed courses at the nearest state university and eventually went on to medical school. That journey led me to become a holistic family doctor. My approach to health is rooted in empowering you to heal your mind, body, spirit, and relationships. Holistic medicine is not just about treating symptoms; it's about engaging with your whole self and discovering how you can thrive. In my spare time, I continue to write and produce music, and I teach metaphysics and spirituality at our local spiritual center.

Age: 78

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education Sharp HealthCare : Residency

Saint Louis University : Medical School



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