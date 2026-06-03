About Justin M. Gooding, MD

I was drawn to medicine by the intellectual challenge and the satisfaction derived from helping people. My care philosophy is grounded in respect, clarity, partnership and evidence-based decision-making, with an emphasis on listening first and acting second. I believe in shared decision-making — decisions are made collaboratively, ensuring the patient feels ownership over their care. In my free time, I enjoy surfing, camping and playing the guitar.

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education Georgetown University : Medical School

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego : Residency

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego : Fellowship

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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