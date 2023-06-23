Kenneth Warm, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Geriatric medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Coronado230 Prospect Pl
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Kenneth Warm, MD
Family medicine is the best possible medical specialty. I enjoy caring for people of all ages who have a variety of medical concerns. We work as partners to find practical solutions. Often, the focus is on healing and relief as much as prevention and a cure. No specialty is as intimate.
Age:71
In practice since:1980
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Women's health
NPI
1982783379
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth Warm, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
115 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
I feel very cared for by *Dr. Warm & his staff.
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
I was there to get my blood drawn. It was completed with no problems. Everyone courteous.
Verified PatientJune 11, 2023
5.0
Always have my medical issues taken care of.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Warm is absolutely the best physician I've had in many years! He has resolved a medical condition I've had for almost all of my adult life! He provided a holistic care plan and I am so much healthier now -thanks to Dr.Warm! As a retired ER/ICU RN I most sincerely recommend Dr. Warm.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Kenneth Warm, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth Warm, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
