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Kenneth A. Warm, MD

4.9

52 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

SharpCare Coronado

619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150

230 Prospect Place
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118-1991

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Coronado

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 340B
    Coronado, CA 92118-1991
    Get directions

    619-522-4000
    Fax: 619-435-0150

About Kenneth A. Warm, MD

Family medicine is the best possible medical specialty. I enjoy caring for people of all ages who have a variety of medical concerns. We work as partners to find practical solutions. Often, the focus is on healing and relief as much as prevention and a cure. No specialty is as intimate.

Age: 74
In practice since: 1980
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1982783379

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kenneth A. Warm, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

52 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 3, 2026

5.0

Dr Warm is an excellent provider. And a wonderful communicator

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

5.0

Dr warm is such a caring doctor, so thankful to gave him as my Doctor!!

Verified Patient

January 16, 2026

4.8

Very personable and responsive to my questions

Verified Patient

January 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Warm has been my primary care physician for over twenty years and has always been professional, caring, and listens to my concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.