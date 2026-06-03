Kenneth A. Warm, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Kenneth A. Warm, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
230 Prospect Place
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118-1991
Get directions
619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
About Kenneth A. Warm, MD
Family medicine is the best possible medical specialty. I enjoy caring for people of all ages who have a variety of medical concerns. We work as partners to find practical solutions. Often, the focus is on healing and relief as much as prevention and a cure. No specialty is as intimate.
Education
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- Fibromyalgia
- Free new patient visit
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1982783379
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth A. Warm, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
52 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 3, 2026
5.0
Dr Warm is an excellent provider. And a wonderful communicator
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
Dr warm is such a caring doctor, so thankful to gave him as my Doctor!!
Verified Patient
January 16, 2026
4.8
Very personable and responsive to my questions
Verified Patient
January 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Warm has been my primary care physician for over twenty years and has always been professional, caring, and listens to my concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth A. Warm, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.