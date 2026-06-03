Nicole P. Molinos, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
Insurance
Nicole P. Molinos, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
TrueCare San Marcos
150 Valpreda Road
San Marcos, CA 92069
Get directions
760-736-6767
Fax: 760-736-6782
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Nicole P. Molinos, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Anorexia and bulimia
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- Culinary medicine
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- LGBTQ health
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538685524
Insurance plans accepted
Nicole P. Molinos, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicole P. Molinos, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.