About Patricia Kettlehake, MD

I wanted to become a doctor when I was in the fourth grade. I start each day with the thought of "hoping to help someone today" and make a difference in someone's life, even if it is small. I believe in taking care of the total person, physically, mentally and spiritually. Preventive care is the cornerstone to a life of good health. I love that I have the ability to take care of all ages of life from birth to older age. I strive to personally get know all of my patients and their families. A great doctor is one that takes the time to listen to their patient! In my spare time, I am a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. I love to ride horses, play my flute and piano and coach my daughter's soccer team. My son plays little league and I am his cheerleader and team mom.

Age: 54

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Pitt County Memorial Hospital : Internship

Pitt County Memorial Hospital : Residency

University of Toledo : Medical School



