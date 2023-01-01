Patricia Kettlehake, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. 230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-435-2670

About Patricia Kettlehake, MD

I wanted to become a doctor when I was in the fourth grade. I start each day with the thought of "hoping to help someone today" and make a difference in someone's life, even if it is small. I believe in taking care of the total person, physically, mentally and spiritually. Preventive care is the cornerstone to a life of good health. I love that I have the ability to take care of all ages of life from birth to older age. I strive to personally get know all of my patients and their families. A great doctor is one that takes the time to listen to their patient! In my spare time, I am a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. I love to ride horses, play my flute and piano and coach my daughter's soccer team. My son plays little league and I am his cheerleader and team mom.
Age:
 54
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Pitt County Memorial Hospital:
 Internship
Pitt County Memorial Hospital:
 Residency
University of Toledo:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1831109982

Special recognitions

Over 50 recognitions
Patricia Kettlehake, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia Kettlehake, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
