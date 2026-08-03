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Patricia M. Kettlehake, MD

4.9

39 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Pediatrics

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Patricia Kettlehake, MD

619-435-2670
Fax: 619-435-3773

230 Prospect Place
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Patricia Kettlehake, MD

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-435-2670
    Fax: 619-435-3773

Care schedule

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About Patricia M. Kettlehake, MD

I wanted to become a doctor when I was in the fourth grade. I start each day with the thought of "hoping to help someone today" and make a difference in someone's life, even if it is small. I believe in taking care of the total person, physically, mentally and spiritually. Preventive care is the cornerstone to a life of good health. I love that I have the ability to take care of all ages of life from birth to older age. I strive to personally get know all of my patients and their families. A great doctor is one that takes the time to listen to their patient! In my spare time, I am a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. I love to ride horses, play my flute and piano and coach my daughter's soccer team. My son plays little league and I am his cheerleader and team mom.

Age: 57
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Female

Education

Pitt County Memorial Hospital: Internship
Pitt County Memorial Hospital: Residency
University of Toledo: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1831109982

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Patricia M. Kettlehake, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

39 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

4.6

Dr. Kettlehake is a great family doctor.

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

Always top notch.

Verified Patient

October 17, 2025

5.0

Excellent personalized experience when I am with Dr. Kettlehake and her team. I have some scary issues with my blood pressure and they are there for me, have me coming in for wellness checks, and are responsive to getting me in when needed.

Verified Patient

October 15, 2025

5.0

Dr. Kettlehake always sees me always listens. Always ask questions and encourages me to do good habits.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Patricia M. Kettlehake, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.