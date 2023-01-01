Patricia Kettlehake, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Pediatrics
Insurance
Location and phone
- 230 Prospect Pl
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118
About Patricia Kettlehake, MD
I wanted to become a doctor when I was in the fourth grade. I start each day with the thought of "hoping to help someone today" and make a difference in someone's life, even if it is small. I believe in taking care of the total person, physically, mentally and spiritually. Preventive care is the cornerstone to a life of good health. I love that I have the ability to take care of all ages of life from birth to older age. I strive to personally get know all of my patients and their families. A great doctor is one that takes the time to listen to their patient! In my spare time, I am a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. I love to ride horses, play my flute and piano and coach my daughter's soccer team. My son plays little league and I am his cheerleader and team mom.
Age:54
In practice since:1999
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Pitt County Memorial Hospital:Internship
Pitt County Memorial Hospital:Residency
University of Toledo:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adolescent gynecology
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Behavior problems
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colic
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Juvenile arthritis
- Juvenile diabetes
- Kidney stones
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1831109982
Over 50 recognitions
Patricia Kettlehake, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia Kettlehake, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
