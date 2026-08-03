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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Patricia Kettlehake, MD
230 Prospect Place
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
619-435-2670
Fax: 619-435-3773
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I wanted to become a doctor when I was in the fourth grade. I start each day with the thought of "hoping to help someone today" and make a difference in someone's life, even if it is small. I believe in taking care of the total person, physically, mentally and spiritually. Preventive care is the cornerstone to a life of good health. I love that I have the ability to take care of all ages of life from birth to older age. I strive to personally get know all of my patients and their families. A great doctor is one that takes the time to listen to their patient! In my spare time, I am a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. I love to ride horses, play my flute and piano and coach my daughter's soccer team. My son plays little league and I am his cheerleader and team mom.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1831109982
Patricia M. Kettlehake, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
4.9
39 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
4.6
Dr. Kettlehake is a great family doctor.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
Always top notch.
Verified Patient
October 17, 2025
5.0
Excellent personalized experience when I am with Dr. Kettlehake and her team. I have some scary issues with my blood pressure and they are there for me, have me coming in for wellness checks, and are responsive to getting me in when needed.
Verified Patient
October 15, 2025
5.0
Dr. Kettlehake always sees me always listens. Always ask questions and encourages me to do good habits.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia M. Kettlehake, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia M. Kettlehake, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Patricia M. Kettlehake, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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