Provider Image

Peter Baum, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    1388 Buckman Springs Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    Get directions
    619-662-4100

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Peter Baum, DO

Age:
 38
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Memorial Hospital:
 Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital:
 Internship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174919971

Insurance plans accepted

Peter Baum, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Peter Baum, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Baum, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.