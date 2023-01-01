Peter Baum, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Peter Baum, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center1388 Buckman Springs Rd
Campo, CA 91906
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Peter Baum, DO
Age:38
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- Contraception
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174919971
Insurance plans accepted
Peter Baum, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Peter Baum, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Baum, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Peter Baum, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Baum, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.