Care close to home makes all the difference for new parents
Edith and Omar were glad to be close to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center when Baby Ehlani arrived prematurely.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Kamali OBGYN
769 Medical Center Court
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602
Get directions
My goal is to provide my patients with an exceptional experience by exceeding their expectations in service and quality of care received. I provide a warm, old-fashioned approach to care, combined with state-of-the-art clinical and surgical procedures and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1609954171
Ray P. Kamali, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
4.9
67 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Sara [PA] was wonderful. She took my issues seriously and truly listened to what I was concerned about. I was so impressed with her level of care and compassion. She made me feel comfortable from the very beginning of my appointment. I enjoyed my conversation with her. All medical professionals could benefit from acting more like Sara [PA]!
Verified Patient
April 26, 2026
5.0
The consultation did not feel rushed at all. Lauren [NP] listened to me patiently and I felt she truly cares for the patients. I absolutely feel confident of the care given to me.
Verified Patient
March 12, 2026
5.0
First time I met Dr Kamali and I was impressed with his knowledge of my cancer history and answered all my questions and concerns!
Verified Patient
February 19, 2026
5.0
I'm extremely happy with the service's provided by all in the office.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ray P. Kamali, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ray P. Kamali, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ray P. Kamali, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Edith and Omar were glad to be close to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center when Baby Ehlani arrived prematurely.
Thanks to robotic-assisted surgery, this military wife and busy mom who loves spending time with her family is back to her favorite activities.
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