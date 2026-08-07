Provider Image
Watch video

Ray P. Kamali, MD

4.9

67 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Kamali OBGYN

619-271-2700

769 Medical Center Court
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Kamali OBGYN

    769 Medical Center Court
    Suite 301
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602
    Get directions

    619-271-2700

About Ray P. Kamali, MD

My goal is to provide my patients with an exceptional experience by exceeding their expectations in service and quality of care received. I provide a warm, old-fashioned approach to care, combined with state-of-the-art clinical and surgical procedures and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Spanish

Education

Staten Island University Hospital: Internship
Staten Island University Hospital: Residency
Ross University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1609954171

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ray P. Kamali, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

67 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Sara [PA] was wonderful. She took my issues seriously and truly listened to what I was concerned about. I was so impressed with her level of care and compassion. She made me feel comfortable from the very beginning of my appointment. I enjoyed my conversation with her. All medical professionals could benefit from acting more like Sara [PA]!

Verified Patient

April 26, 2026

5.0

The consultation did not feel rushed at all. Lauren [NP] listened to me patiently and I felt she truly cares for the patients. I absolutely feel confident of the care given to me.

Verified Patient

March 12, 2026

5.0

First time I met Dr Kamali and I was impressed with his knowledge of my cancer history and answered all my questions and concerns!

Verified Patient

February 19, 2026

5.0

I'm extremely happy with the service's provided by all in the office.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ray P. Kamali, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.