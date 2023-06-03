Ray Pourang Kamali, MD
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Kamali OBGYN769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Ray Pourang Kamali, MD
My goal is to provide my patients with an exceptional experience by exceeding their expectations in service and quality of care received. I provide a warm, old-fashioned approach to care, combined with state-of-the-art clinical and surgical procedures.
Age:48
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Staten Island University Hospital:Internship
Staten Island University Hospital:Residency
Ross University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bloodless medicine
- Bradley method
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609954171
Insurance plans accepted
Ray Pourang Kamali, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
62 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 3, 2023
5.0
Excellent service and communication from Dr. Kamali! Lots if empathy shown for my condition.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Always attentive and never in a hurry. Very informative.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
3.8
My initial request was kind of dismissed and other options proposed. I would have preferred to explore my request or been given clear explanation why it was not a good option.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Excellent Doctor!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ray Pourang Kamali, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ray Pourang Kamali, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
