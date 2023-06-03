About Ray Pourang Kamali, MD

My goal is to provide my patients with an exceptional experience by exceeding their expectations in service and quality of care received. I provide a warm, old-fashioned approach to care, combined with state-of-the-art clinical and surgical procedures.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Staten Island University Hospital : Internship

Staten Island University Hospital : Residency

Ross University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



NPI 1609954171