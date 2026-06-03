About Richard R. Saxon, MD

I became a physician because I realized I was a people person first and a scientist second, and I was drawn to the opportunity to live a purposeful and meaningful life using the full range of my expertise. I provide compassionate care using state-of-the-art, minimally invasive therapies. Outside of medicine, I enjoy spending time with my family, the outdoors, the ocean, skiing and working on improving my meager golf game.

Gender: Male



Education Transitional Internship University of Hawaii Integrated Transitional Program : Residency

University of Hawaii : Medical School

Interventional Radiology Fellowship Charles Dotter Institute of Interventional Therapy Oregon Health : Fellowship

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.