Sharna B. Shachar, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharna B. Shachar, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharna Shachar MD
525 H St.
Chula Vista, CA 91910-4301
Get directions
619-409-9999
Fax: 619-409-9905
About Sharna B. Shachar, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Complementary therapies
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619904703
Insurance plans accepted
Sharna B. Shachar, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
132 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shachar is a good listener
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
I always appreciate going to see Dr. Shachar. She is attentive, listens and provides good Information and advice. I'm glad she is my Primary.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
I was seen by Dr. Shachar for a lumbar strain. She not only promptly addressed my immediate pain with appropriate medication but also provided a thoughtful, tailored referral to a specialized spinal specialist for physical therapy which perfectly aligns with my active lifestyle and personal wellness goals.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
Good!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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