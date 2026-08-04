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Sharna B. Shachar, MD

4.9

132 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharna Shachar MD

619-409-9999
Fax: 619-409-9905

525 H St.
Chula Vista, CA 91910-4301

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Location and phone

  1. Sharna Shachar MD

    525 H St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-4301
    Get directions

    619-409-9999
    Fax: 619-409-9905

About Sharna B. Shachar, MD

Age: 61
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Female
Languages: Hebrew, Spanish

Education

Baylor College of Medicine: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1619904703

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharna B. Shachar, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

132 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shachar is a good listener

Verified Patient

April 25, 2026

5.0

I always appreciate going to see Dr. Shachar. She is attentive, listens and provides good Information and advice. I'm glad she is my Primary.

Verified Patient

April 3, 2026

5.0

I was seen by Dr. Shachar for a lumbar strain. She not only promptly addressed my immediate pain with appropriate medication but also provided a thoughtful, tailored referral to a specialized spinal specialist for physical therapy which perfectly aligns with my active lifestyle and personal wellness goals.

Verified Patient

April 3, 2026

5.0

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.