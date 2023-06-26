Sharna Shachar, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharna Shachar, MD525 H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Sharna Shachar, MD
Age:58
In practice since:1994
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hebrew, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Complementary therapies
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1619904703
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Sharna Shachar, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
140 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Shachar is very thorough and explains results well and recommends course of action to manage good healthy habits and maintenance.
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
Great listener.
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
Good experience.
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
Truly enjoyed our conversation - clear, concise, friendly and open
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Sharna Shachar, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sharna Shachar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
