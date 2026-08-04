I was seen by Dr. Shachar for a lumbar strain. She not only promptly addressed my immediate pain with appropriate medication but also provided a thoughtful, tailored referral to a specialized spinal specialist for physical therapy which perfectly aligns with my active lifestyle and personal wellness goals.

I always appreciate going to see Dr. Shachar. She is attentive, listens and provides good Information and advice. I'm glad she is my Primary.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.