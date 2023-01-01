Sonha Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sonha Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Internal Medicine10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions858-499-2704
Fax: 858-526-6083
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sonha Nguyen, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Fellowship
Michigan State University College of Human Medicine:Medical School
Riverside University Health System - UCR:Residency
Riverside University Health System - UCR:Internship
NPI
1275066870
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Sonha Nguyen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sonha Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sonha Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.