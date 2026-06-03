About Sonha Nguyen, MD

I was born and raised in Vietnam. I immigrated to the United States along with my family at the age of 13. The poverty and lack of sufficient medical service in my birth country ignited my childhood dream of becoming a competent and compassionate physician for all. I embrace the special patient-physician relationship, the opportunity to understand each individual and to assist with their healthcare needs. I keenly believe that preventive care along with early diagnosis and proper management is the fundamental essence to improve one's quality of life. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, outdoor activities, traveling, and spending time with my family. I am blessed to be the mother of two energetic children who have taught me to live, laugh, and love in the simplest ways.

Age: 38

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female

Languages: Vietnamese

Education UCSD Medical Center - San Diego : Fellowship

Riverside University Health System - UCR : Internship

Riverside University Health System - UCR : Residency

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine : Medical School



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