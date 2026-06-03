Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sonha Nguyen, MD
I was born and raised in Vietnam. I immigrated to the United States along with my family at the age of 13. The poverty and lack of sufficient medical service in my birth country ignited my childhood dream of becoming a competent and compassionate physician for all. I embrace the special patient-physician relationship, the opportunity to understand each individual and to assist with their healthcare needs. I keenly believe that preventive care along with early diagnosis and proper management is the fundamental essence to improve one's quality of life. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, outdoor activities, traveling, and spending time with my family. I am blessed to be the mother of two energetic children who have taught me to live, laugh, and love in the simplest ways.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1275066870
Insurance plans accepted
Sonha Nguyen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
264 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Doctor patiently explains my condition and problem, listens to my questions and worries, I participate in her proposed treatment decisions and we both agree on the options. Doctor even sends to me a follow up message after our meeting. I would highly recommend Dr. Sonha Nguyen to others.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
This was my third visit with Dr. Sonha Nguyen; each time for a routine wellness visit. Dr. Nguyen is very thorough in how she follows my health, and I believe she is my advocate. She Is quick to act when anything looks even a little abnormal by ordering follow up lab work. She encouraged me to get a bone density test solely because of my age, even though there is no evidence of bone loss. She also recommended that I get needed vaccinations done at a pharmacy Instead of the clinic because I can get the shots free of cost. I'm beginning to feel very much at ease to have her as my primary care physician.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
A great visit - felt heard and appreciated her responses and kindness
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sonha Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sonha Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.