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Sonha Nguyen, MD

4.9

264 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Sonha Nguyen, MD

I was born and raised in Vietnam. I immigrated to the United States along with my family at the age of 13. The poverty and lack of sufficient medical service in my birth country ignited my childhood dream of becoming a competent and compassionate physician for all. I embrace the special patient-physician relationship, the opportunity to understand each individual and to assist with their healthcare needs. I keenly believe that preventive care along with early diagnosis and proper management is the fundamental essence to improve one's quality of life. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, outdoor activities, traveling, and spending time with my family. I am blessed to be the mother of two energetic children who have taught me to live, laugh, and love in the simplest ways.

Age: 38
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Fellowship
Riverside University Health System - UCR: Internship
Riverside University Health System - UCR: Residency
Michigan State University College of Human Medicine: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1275066870

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sonha Nguyen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

264 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Doctor patiently explains my condition and problem, listens to my questions and worries, I participate in her proposed treatment decisions and we both agree on the options. Doctor even sends to me a follow up message after our meeting. I would highly recommend Dr. Sonha Nguyen to others.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

This was my third visit with Dr. Sonha Nguyen; each time for a routine wellness visit. Dr. Nguyen is very thorough in how she follows my health, and I believe she is my advocate. She Is quick to act when anything looks even a little abnormal by ordering follow up lab work. She encouraged me to get a bone density test solely because of my age, even though there is no evidence of bone loss. She also recommended that I get needed vaccinations done at a pharmacy Instead of the clinic because I can get the shots free of cost. I'm beginning to feel very much at ease to have her as my primary care physician.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

A great visit - felt heard and appreciated her responses and kindness

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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