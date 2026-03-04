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Sung W. Song, MD

4.8

334 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

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About Sung W. Song, MD

I decided to become a physician because it is the most noble profession that serves people and makes a difference in their lives. I am a believer in being patient-centered to provide meaningful and valuable care. Active participation by patients is vital for me to deliver optimal care. In my spare time, I enjoy reading read sci-fi and fantasy books, and eating good food with my family and friends.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male
Languages: Korean

Education

Naval Hospital Pensacola: Residency
Drexel University College of Medicine: Medical School
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629052170

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sung W. Song, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

334 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Good visit. Went well.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Sung is the best. Always available to talk and have the patients health best interest.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Song is VERY attentive. Addresses all my issues and takes action immediately when required with follow ups, testing and referrals

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr.Song listens to my concerns. Answers to the questions I have. A compassnate, kind physician. A plan is set for me. I feel valued as patient.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Maddisen Foster, NP

 

Santee

Appointments available

In-person

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