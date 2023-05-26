About Sung Song, MD

I decided to become a physician because it is the most noble profession that serves people and makes a difference in their lives. I am a believer in being patient-centered to provide meaningful and valuable care. Active participation by patients is vital for me to deliver optimal care. In my spare time, I enjoy reading read sci-fi and fantasy books, and eating good food with my family and friends.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Korean

Education Naval Hospital Pensacola : Residency

Drexel University College of Medicine : Medical School

Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth : Internship



NPI 1629052170