Sung W. Song, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sung W. Song, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sung W. Song, MD
I decided to become a physician because it is the most noble profession that serves people and makes a difference in their lives. I am a believer in being patient-centered to provide meaningful and valuable care. Active participation by patients is vital for me to deliver optimal care. In my spare time, I enjoy reading read sci-fi and fantasy books, and eating good food with my family and friends.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Lab on premises
- Neck pain
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629052170
Insurance plans accepted
Sung W. Song, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
334 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Good visit. Went well.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Sung is the best. Always available to talk and have the patients health best interest.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Song is VERY attentive. Addresses all my issues and takes action immediately when required with follow ups, testing and referrals
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr.Song listens to my concerns. Answers to the questions I have. A compassnate, kind physician. A plan is set for me. I feel valued as patient.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.