Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Sung Song, MD
I decided to become a physician because it is the most noble profession that serves people and makes a difference in their lives. I am a believer in being patient-centered to provide meaningful and valuable care. Active participation by patients is vital for me to deliver optimal care. In my spare time, I enjoy reading read sci-fi and fantasy books, and eating good food with my family and friends.
Age:56
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Korean
Education
Naval Hospital Pensacola:Residency
Drexel University College of Medicine:Medical School
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Internship
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Neck pain
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629052170
Insurance plans accepted
Sung Song, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
235 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Great doctor.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
I learned something about my issue that I didn't know. Thank you Dr. Song.
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
Love them both!
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Song is the best doctor I've ever had.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sung Song, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sung Song, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
