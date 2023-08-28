Doctor of medicine (MD)
Insurance
Susanna I. Chou, MD
340 4th Ave
Suite 12
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Susanna Chou, MD
I provide personal family-centered care for the 21st century family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1104889724
Insurance plans accepted
Susanna Chou, MD, accepts 7 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
