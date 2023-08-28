Provider Image

Susanna Chou, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Susanna I. Chou, MD

619-425-5559

340 4th Ave
Suite 12
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Location and phone

About Susanna Chou, MD

I provide personal family-centered care for the 21st century family.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Female
Languages: Chinese, English, Mandarin, Spanish, Taiwanese

Education

Scripps Memorial Hospital: Residency
Scripps Memorial Hospital: Internship
Harvard Medical School: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

NPI

1104889724

Special recognitions

