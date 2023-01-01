Terry Winegar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 255 W Washington Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
About Terry Winegar, MD
Age:68
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Minnesota:Medical School
Hennipin County Medical School:Internship
Hennipin County Medical School:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1669406518
Insurance plans accepted
Terry Winegar, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Terry Winegar, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Terry Winegar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
