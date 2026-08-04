Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Terry Winegar, MD, Inc.
255 W Washington Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020-5136
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About Terry L. Winegar, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Free new patient visit
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Lab on premises
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1669406518
Insurance plans accepted
Terry L. Winegar, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Terry L. Winegar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Terry L. Winegar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.