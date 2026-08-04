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Terry L. Winegar, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Terry Winegar, MD, Inc.

619-444-7454

255 W Washington Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020-5136

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Terry Winegar, MD, Inc.

    255 W Washington Ave
    El Cajon, CA 92020-5136
    Get directions

    619-444-7454

About Terry L. Winegar, MD

Age: 71
In practice since: 1984
Gender: Male

Education

University of Minnesota: Medical School
Hennipin County Medical School: Internship
Hennipin County Medical School: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1669406518

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Terry L. Winegar, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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