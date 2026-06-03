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Location and phone
North County Radiology
1955 Citracado Parkway
Suite 100
Escondido, CA 92029
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About Tyler Miskin, MD
My patient care philosophy is rooted in respect, clarity, partnership and evidence-based decision-making, with an emphasis on listening first and acting second. I believe in shared decision-making — decisions are made collaboratively, ensuring my patients feel ownership over their care. When I’m not working, I enjoy fishing, sports, hiking, camping, making salsa, grilling, snorkeling and spending time in the California sunshine with my family.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Atherectomy
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Cerebral aneurysm treatment
- Chemoembolization
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Embolization
- Endovascular aneurysm repair
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Greenfield filter
- Image-guided biopsy/drainage
- Kyphoplasty
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Paracentesis
- Percutaneous liver intervention
- Percutaneous renal intervention
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Thoracentesis
- Thoracic endovascular aortic/aneurysm repair
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Varicocele treatment
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vena cava filter insertion
- Vertebroplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tyler Miskin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tyler Miskin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.