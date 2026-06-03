About Tyler Miskin, MD

My patient care philosophy is rooted in respect, clarity, partnership and evidence-based decision-making, with an emphasis on listening first and acting second. I believe in shared decision-making — decisions are made collaboratively, ensuring my patients feel ownership over their care. When I’m not working, I enjoy fishing, sports, hiking, camping, making salsa, grilling, snorkeling and spending time in the California sunshine with my family.

Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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