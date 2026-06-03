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Tyler Miskin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional radiology

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Insurance plans accepted

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North County Radiology

1955 Citracado Parkway
Suite 100
Escondido, CA 92029

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Location and phone

  1. North County Radiology

    1955 Citracado Parkway
    Suite 100
    Escondido, CA 92029
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About Tyler Miskin, MD

My patient care philosophy is rooted in respect, clarity, partnership and evidence-based decision-making, with an emphasis on listening first and acting second. I believe in shared decision-making — decisions are made collaboratively, ensuring my patients feel ownership over their care. When I’m not working, I enjoy fishing, sports, hiking, camping, making salsa, grilling, snorkeling and spending time in the California sunshine with my family.

Hospital affiliation

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