When most people think of GLP-1 medications, they think of weight loss. And while these medications can help people lose weight, that's only part of the story.

GLP-1 medications have transformed the treatment of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and researchers continue to uncover other ways they may benefit the body. From protecting the heart to reducing "food noise," these medications are revealing just how broadly they may influence health. Their expanding potential is reshaping how researchers understand the relationship between weight, chronic disease and overall well-being.

"GLP-1 medications aren't just appetite suppressants," says Dr. Mark Jabro, an internal medicine doctor and obesity medicine specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. "They work on the brain's hunger and reward circuits to quiet the constant mental preoccupation with food, and they carry real health benefits that go well beyond weight loss."

Here are five surprising benefits of GLP-1 medications.

They may improve heart health. One of the most exciting findings around GLP-1 medications is their impact on cardiovascular health. Research suggests that certain GLP-1 medications can reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke. Dr. Jabro says obesity and heart disease are closely connected. "Obesity and heart disease often share the same root causes, including excess fat around internal organs, insulin resistance and chronic low-grade inflammation," he says. "That overlap means many patients being treated for obesity already carry a higher risk of heart problems before treatment even begins." They can help reduce "food noise." People often describe experiencing less "food noise" while taking a GLP-1 medication. Food noise refers to persistent thoughts about food, cravings or eating, even when you're not physically hungry. For some, these thoughts can be distracting and emotionally draining. "When GLP-1 medications quiet those thoughts, many patients feel less stressed and distracted by cravings, which can free up mental energy and improve overall quality of life," Dr. Jabro says. This shift often occurs early in treatment, sometimes before significant weight loss occurs. They may support better sleep. Another lesser-known benefit is their role in treating obesity-related obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. It can lead to daytime fatigue and increase the risk of other health problems, including heart disease. Beyond their use in diabetes and weight management, some GLP-1 medications are now approved to treat obesity-linked obstructive sleep apnea. By improving sleep apnea symptoms, these medications can contribute to better sleep and more daytime energy. They may reduce inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury or illness. But when inflammation becomes chronic, it can contribute to serious health conditions. "Chronic inflammation quietly damages the body over time, raising the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other long-term health problems," says Dr. Jabro. Researchers are continuing to study the relationship between GLP-1 medications and inflammation. Dr. Jabro notes that these medications appear to lower inflammation partly through weight loss and partly through direct effects on the body. This may help explain some of the broader health benefits researchers are seeing beyond appetite control and blood sugar management. They may benefit the kidneys and liver. The benefits of GLP-1 medications may extend to other organs, including the kidneys and liver. "Some GLP-1 medications are approved to help protect kidney function in people with diabetes-related kidney disease. They're also approved to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, a serious liver condition linked to metabolic disease," Dr. Jabro explains. These approvals reflect a growing understanding that obesity affects nearly every system in the body, not just body weight. "Obesity is a chronic disease driven by biology, not willpower," says Dr. Jabro. "These medications treat it the same way we'd treat any other chronic condition, with ongoing management rather than a quick fix."

If you're curious about whether a GLP-1 medication may be appropriate for you, talk with your doctor. Together, you can review your health history, discuss your goals and determine the best path forward for your long-term health.

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