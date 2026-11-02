For years, Julie Wilhelmy followed her doctors' recommendations. A former smoker who quit in 2018, she never missed her lung cancer screening scans, even though she felt healthy and had no symptoms.

That decision may have saved her life.

Today, the 68-year-old San Diego real estate broker is cancer-free and rebuilding her strength through Sharp’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program.

She's also grateful to be back to the life she shares with her husband, Chris.

"I married my best friend," Julie says. The couple recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary and enjoy Padres games, home projects and working out together.

But earlier this year, a routine screening revealed an unexpected health challenge.

A surprising diagnosis

About six years ago, Julie began undergoing annual low-dose CT scans because of her smoking history. The screenings became a routine part of her preventive care, and doctors continued monitoring a small spot on her lung.

Then, during a screening in January, Julie received unexpected news.

"I remember saying, 'Yeah, but it's not cancer,'" Julie says. "And the doctor said, 'Actually, we think it is.'"

The diagnosis came as a shock. Over the next several months, Julie underwent tests to determine whether the cancer had spread.

"It took me a while to really accept that this was happening," she says.

Julie qualified for annual lung cancer screening because of her smoking history. Medicare generally covers screening for eligible adults ages 50 to 77 with a 20-pack-year smoking history who currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.

Choosing to move forward

As Julie learned more about lung cancer, she was surprised that many people eligible for screening do not get tested.

"If a doctor recommends a screening test, do it," she says. "Finding something early can make all the difference."

On April 1, Julie underwent a minimally invasive robotic surgery to remove the upper lobe of her left lung and nearby lymph nodes, performed by Dr. Craig Larson, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center.

"Because Julie's cancer was found through screening before it had spread, surgery was her treatment," Dr. Larson says. "The lymph nodes we removed showed no evidence of cancer, which is the outcome we hope for when lung cancer is detected early."

The successful outcome brought relief.

"It wasn't just the surgery," Julie says. "Going through the appointments, tests and treatment was emotionally draining. Once everything was over, I think all of that finally caught up to me."

Breathing easier through rehabilitation

Although her cancer had been treated successfully, Julie struggled with shortness of breath during everyday activities after losing part of a lung. Before surgery, she and Chris exercised regularly at the gym.

After a referral from her pulmonologist, Julie enrolled in Sharp's Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program.

"Pulmonary rehab has been a really good thing for me," Julie says. "It's gotten me moving more and helped me regain my confidence."

The program combines exercise and education to help people manage shortness of breath after lung disease or surgery. Julie learned breathing techniques, including pursed-lip breathing, and practical strategies to conserve energy while rebuilding stamina.

When Julie started pulmonary rehab, she was adjusting to the loss of lung volume after surgery and learning to manage shortness of breath, says Kathleen Kennedy, BSRT, RCP, RRT, supervisor of the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

"Julie is working hard to regain her strength," Kennedy says. "She’s taking advantage of this second chance and helping others by sharing her story."

Pulmonary rehabilitation is helping Julie build strength and confidence while adjusting to life after surgery.

The importance of screening

Four months after surgery, Julie is doing well. She's exercising regularly and continuing pulmonary rehabilitation.

Looking back, she's grateful her cancer was caught early through routine screening.

"Lung cancer carries a stigma, but nobody should feel ashamed to talk to their doctor about their risk," she says. "If you're eligible for screening, don't put it off."

Kennedy hopes Julie's story encourages others not to delay screenings or medical care.

"Don’t wait," Kennedy says. "There are so many people just waiting to help you. Don't let your past decisions get in the way of your future."

Today, Julie is focused on staying healthy and spending time with the people she loves. She also looks forward to retirement with Chris and making lasting memories together.

"If sharing my story encourages even one person who qualifies to get screened, it's worth it," Julie says. "That scan may have saved my life."

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