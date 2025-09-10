Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression
Esketamine is a safe, very low dose of ketamine — a powerful anesthetic — proven to reduce symptoms of severe depression.
It’s one thing to feel sad — another to feel depressed.
Sure, there will always be situations that can make you feel sad, and that’s OK. However, when the sadness lingers and turns into negative thoughts that affect your ability to function, it may be a sign that you’re experiencing depression.
Common symptoms of depression include:
Constant sense of hopelessness, emptiness or worthlessness
Feeling very tired or a loss of energy
Trouble sleeping, not sleeping or sleeping too much
Lack of appetite
Loss of interest in school, work, hobbies or other things that once interested you
Difficulty concentrating or making decisions
Feeling irritated, restless or agitated
Unexplained aches and pains
Depression can impact many aspects of your life, from relationships to physical wellness. If you’re feeling depressed, it’s essential to recognize that your depression can be managed.
5 strategies to lift your mood
There are several strategies that can help you cope with depression and move you toward feeling a sense of joy again. It may take some time, but try one of the following healthy ways to find relief:
Removing the stigma of seeking support
If you are still feeling depressed after trying the above tips to feel better, consider reaching out to a therapist or other mental health professional for support.
“Seeking help is not a sign of weakness,” says Shanette Smith, lead clinical program developer, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health. “It is one of the greatest things you can do for yourself. Help may include group therapy or one-on-one sessions with a therapist in person or online.”
Most essential, Smith says, is knowing that you are not alone. There are people who care about you and want you to thrive in life. Be patient and kind with yourself and trust that, in time, you will feel better.
