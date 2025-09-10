It’s one thing to feel sad — another to feel depressed.

Sure, there will always be situations that can make you feel sad, and that’s OK. However, when the sadness lingers and turns into negative thoughts that affect your ability to function, it may be a sign that you’re experiencing depression.

Common symptoms of depression include:

Constant sense of hopelessness, emptiness or worthlessness

Feeling very tired or a loss of energy

Trouble sleeping, not sleeping or sleeping too much

Lack of appetite

Loss of interest in school, work, hobbies or other things that once interested you

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Feeling irritated, restless or agitated

Unexplained aches and pains

Depression can impact many aspects of your life, from relationships to physical wellness. If you’re feeling depressed, it’s essential to recognize that your depression can be managed.

5 strategies to lift your mood

There are several strategies that can help you cope with depression and move you toward feeling a sense of joy again. It may take some time, but try one of the following healthy ways to find relief:

1 Talk to someone. Don’t be afraid to talk with someone you trust and share how you are feeling. This could be a close family member or friend. Sometimes, simply releasing thoughts and discussing your feelings can help you feel better. It’s important that the person you are talking with offers a listening ear and is focused on you without any judgment. 2 Move your body. You may not feel motivated to make the effort, but it’s essential to get up and moving, as regular exercise has been shown to be effective in easing depression. Even a short walk around your neighborhood or park can boost your mood. If walking isn’t for you, turn up the tunes to your favorite music and dance, take a yoga class, or go for a bike ride — any form of movement is good for your body and mind. 3 Reframe negative thoughts. Not everything will go as planned or as hoped. There will always be situations that are out of your control. However, you can choose how to react to the ups and downs of life by reframing negative thoughts. The next time a negative thought enters your mind, try to view it from a more accurate and resilient perspective. For instance, rather than thinking, “I’m never going to get through this,” reframe it as, “It’s not great right now, but I have managed tough times in the past, and I can do it again.” Rehearse positive affirmations, even if you don’t quite believe them. Like molding a piece of clay with caring hands, eventually, your mind will begin to reshape itself, leaning toward positive outlooks that can help you better navigate your situation. 4 Be thankful. It can be difficult to recognize the good things in your life when you’re depressed. But take a deep breath, pause, and think about the simple things you’re grateful for. Maybe it’s feeling the warm sun on your face, having food in the refrigerator, or receiving a nice text from a friend. Whatever it is, focusing on the good things in your life can ease negative thoughts and create emotional balance. 5 Practice daily mindfulness. Mindfulness means being present in the moment, having awareness of yourself and your thoughts without judgment. Take a moment to breathe in deeply and ground yourself in your senses — the scents, sounds and feelings around you. This may be the soft touch of a blanket on your lap, the sound of birds chirping in a nearby tree, or the scent of the ocean. Being mindful can offer a sense of peace and allow space for you to think differently.

Removing the stigma of seeking support

If you are still feeling depressed after trying the above tips to feel better, consider reaching out to a therapist or other mental health professional for support.

“Seeking help is not a sign of weakness,” says Shanette Smith, lead clinical program developer, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health. “It is one of the greatest things you can do for yourself. Help may include group therapy or one-on-one sessions with a therapist in person or online.”

Most essential, Smith says, is knowing that you are not alone. There are people who care about you and want you to thrive in life. Be patient and kind with yourself and trust that, in time, you will feel better.

