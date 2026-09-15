Lisa F.*, triage nurse

As a triage nurse, Lisa helps put patients at ease when they first come to the hospital. There, they are evaluated for contractions and other pregnancy-related monitoring to determine if they need to be admitted or if they can be safely sent home until the baby is ready to be born.

Lisa, who has cared for patients at Sharp Mary Birch Chula Vista since 2004, encourages women to trust themselves and speak up when something doesn’t feel right with their body. “Believe in yourself and follow your intuition,” she shares. “We would rather you come in than be at home worried something may be wrong or if you suspect you could be in labor.”

And when you are receiving care in triage, don’t be afraid to ask questions. “There are no bad questions,” she says. “We love educating our patients and helping them through what can be a confusing time, as every pregnancy for every person is a different experience. We want to make sure you and your baby are healthy and stay healthy.”



* Last name withheld upon request.