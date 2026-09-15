How does a real emergency department compare to ‘The Pitt’?
Sharp Grossmont experts share what the hit medical drama gets right — and where television differs from real emergency care.
Are you or a loved one expecting? Bringing home a new baby is a big moment. It’s exciting, but it can also feel overwhelming.
Fortunately, at Sharp Mary Birch, experienced doctors, nurses and caregivers support you through every stage of your birthing journey.
Meet four nurses from Sharp Mary Birch Center for Women & Newborns Chula Vista at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, many of whom are moms themselves, who share their top tips to help you feel prepared for birth and the first days with your newborn.
1
Lisa F.*, triage nurse
As a triage nurse, Lisa helps put patients at ease when they first come to the hospital. There, they are evaluated for contractions and other pregnancy-related monitoring to determine if they need to be admitted or if they can be safely sent home until the baby is ready to be born.
Lisa, who has cared for patients at Sharp Mary Birch Chula Vista since 2004, encourages women to trust themselves and speak up when something doesn’t feel right with their body. “Believe in yourself and follow your intuition,” she shares. “We would rather you come in than be at home worried something may be wrong or if you suspect you could be in labor.”
And when you are receiving care in triage, don’t be afraid to ask questions. “There are no bad questions,” she says. “We love educating our patients and helping them through what can be a confusing time, as every pregnancy for every person is a different experience. We want to make sure you and your baby are healthy and stay healthy.”
* Last name withheld upon request.
2
Dale Maier, labor and delivery nurse
Since 1992, when Sharp Chula Vista first began delivering babies, Dale Maier has supported moms through both expected and unexpected moments. She knows no two births are alike, and each patient’s birth experience is important.
“I have delivered babies for more than 30 years, and I have learned that you have to be prepared for anything,” she says. “Many women come in with a detailed plan for their birth, and we do all we can to support that plan. But sometimes, a different path is needed to ensure the safety of the mom and the safe arrival of her baby.”
Maier keeps her signature black scrunchie wrapped around her badge reel, ready to pull her hair back when it’s time to welcome a new baby into the world. “It’s important to lean into the unexpected and know that nurses and doctors have a shared goal, and that’s to keep you and your baby safe.”
3
Heidi Calimquim, postpartum nurse
A postpartum nurse since 2003, Heidi Calimquim helps families navigate their first days together, aiding in recovery, learning and bonding, and demonstrating techniques for everything from swaddling to burping.
“I remember helping a dad who was practicing skin-to-skin with his newborn,” Calimquim reflects. “He asked me to check if he was holding his baby safely and correctly. I was happy he asked. We want parents to feel comfortable asking questions and learning from us while they’re here.”
Families can continue building confidence through resources and classes offered by Sharp, including infant cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and breastfeeding support groups.
Calimquim also encourages moms to prioritize their own well-being after returning home. “Take a walk outside, surround yourself with supportive people, and ask for help when you need it,” Calimquim says. “Caring for yourself is equally as important as caring for your baby.”
4
Lisa Autman, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse
When babies arrive earlier than expected, Lisa Autman, a nurse in Sharp Mary Birch Chula Vista’s NICU since 1995, provides specialized care for babies who need extra medical support.
“A stay in the NICU isn’t something parents typically expect,” she says. “It can be overwhelming, but it’s important to remember that this is a temporary part of your baby’s journey.”
In the NICU, babies receive individualized care that may include monitoring, treatment and support from specialists. And while a NICU stay can be emotional, parents remain an important part of their baby’s care, thanks to the close contact the NICU team maintains with each family.
“I encourage parents to spend as much time as they can with their baby,” Autman says. “When you can't be here, we'll call with updates and reassure you that your little one is receiving exceptional care. And remember, every day brings new progress, and soon they'll be home.”
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Sharp Grossmont experts share what the hit medical drama gets right — and where television differs from real emergency care.
Doctors with either medical degree receive similar training, but their focuses may differ.
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