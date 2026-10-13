As cooler weather approaches, so does the increase in respiratory illnesses, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19. While many people recover quickly from these illnesses, viruses can cause serious complications for certain populations.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in partnership with the West Coast Health Alliance, a coalition formed by California, Oregon, Hawaii and Washington to coordinate public health guidelines, is encouraging people to follow three simple steps this respiratory virus season:

Immunize

Test

Treat

“Getting recommended vaccines, recognizing symptoms early, and seeking evaluation by their doctor can help reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization,” says Dr. Joshua Strunk, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “By following these guidelines, we all play a significant role in keeping ourselves, our loved ones and others healthy and safe.”

Prevention starts with vaccination

According to the CDPH, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools for preventing serious illness from flu, RSV and COVID-19. Everyone should talk with their doctor about which vaccines are recommended for them, especially if they are at increased risk for complications.

In addition to vaccination, health experts recommend practicing good hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, improving indoor ventilation, wearing a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor spaces, and staying home when sick.

Vaccination recommendations

Infants and young children, older adults, pregnant people, immunocompromised individuals and people with chronic conditions are at greatest risk of serious illness.

The CDPH recommendations for the following groups include:

Children

COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 6 to 23 months, children ages 2 to 18 with risk factors or who have never been vaccinated, children who are in close contact with high-risk individuals, and vaccination for children whose parents choose additional protection from severe illness

Annual flu vaccine for everyone age 6 months and older (children ages 6 months to 8 years receiving a flu vaccine for the first time may need two doses administered at least 4 weeks apart)

RSV protection for all infants younger than 8 months and some children ages 8 to 19 months who have risk factors

Pregnant people

COVID-19 and flu vaccination for people who are planning pregnancy, are currently pregnant or are in the postpartum period

RSV vaccination during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy to help protect newborns during their first months of life and eliminate the need for child’s vaccination once born

Adults and older adults

COVID-19 vaccination for adults 65 and older, adults ages 19 to 64 with risk factors, people who regularly interact with those at higher risk, and anyone who wants additional protection

Annual flu vaccination for all adults

RSV vaccination (a one-time vaccine) for adults age 75 and older, as well as adults ages 50 to 74 who have risk factors

“Anyone who lives with or cares for people at higher risk of serious illness, including children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, should also get respiratory virus immunizations,” Dr. Strunk advises.

Don't ignore symptoms

If you develop symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as fever, cough, congestion, sore throat or body aches, it's important to test early. Identifying whether symptoms are caused by flu, RSV or COVID-19 can help determine whether treatment may be beneficial.

For some patients, antiviral medications can reduce the risk of serious complications when started soon after symptoms begin. However, most people with COVID, flu or RSV will experience mild illness that can be treated at home. The best remedy is to drink plenty of fluids, rest and maintain good nutrition. Over-the-counter fever- and pain-relief medication can also help relieve symptoms.

“Respiratory viruses circulate every year, but there are effective ways to protect yourself and your family,” says Dr. Strunk. “Stay up to date on recommended vaccines, practice healthy habits, seek testing and treatment when symptoms develop, and, as always, talk with your doctor about which vaccines and preventive measures are right for you.”

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