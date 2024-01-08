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Joshua Strunk, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

About Joshua Strunk, DO

I became a physician to fulfill my spiritual goals of service to others. My goal is to provide every patient with evidence-based, whole-person, individualized care. When I’m not working, I enjoy scuba diving, riding motorcycles and horseback riding.

Gender: Male

Education

Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium: Residency
University of Pikeville - Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1245763432

Patient Portal

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Insurance plans accepted

Joshua Strunk, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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