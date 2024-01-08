About Joshua Strunk, DO

I became a physician to fulfill my spiritual goals of service to others. My goal is to provide every patient with evidence-based, whole-person, individualized care. When I’m not working, I enjoy scuba diving, riding motorcycles and horseback riding.

Gender: Male



Education Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium : Residency

University of Pikeville - Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School



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