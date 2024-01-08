Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
About Joshua Strunk, DO
I became a physician to fulfill my spiritual goals of service to others. My goal is to provide every patient with evidence-based, whole-person, individualized care. When I’m not working, I enjoy scuba diving, riding motorcycles and horseback riding.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- HIV/AIDS
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- LGBTQ health
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245763432
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Joshua Strunk, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua Strunk, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua Strunk, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.