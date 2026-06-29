Perhaps you’ve been inspired by running videos on social media, want to improve your health, or hope to finally check off a months’-old New Year’s resolution. If running is your fitness activity of choice, it’s essential to start with the right shoes.

Choosing the right shoes can be a challenge, whether you’re running a short or long distance. That’s why it’s important to take steps to help reduce your risk of injury.

Dr. Alan Jones, a podiatrist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, offers advice for beginner runners choosing their first pair of running shoes. He recommends starting with guidance from a professional, such as a doctor, podiatrist or sports medicine specialist, who can properly assess your specific mechanics and make suggestions based on your goals.

It’s also important to consider the surface you’ll run on and your foot type. Additionally, you might think about using foot orthotic devices — your doctor can help you determine whether orthotics are appropriate for you.

“Foot structure is probably the most important factor,” Dr. Jones says. “Your foot type determines the type of shoe you should use — motion control, stability or cushioning.”

What’s more, there are signs certain shoes may not be the right fit. You might notice arch or ankle pain, numb spots, bruising, calluses, blisters or cramping. If these issues aren’t addressed, Dr. Jones says you could develop tendinitis, strains or stress injuries from overuse.

Quick tips for new shoes

When buying your first pair of running shoes, Stewart Sanders, a physical therapist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and director of Sharp’s Running Clinic, shares these tips:

Visit a specialty running store.

Staff can help match shoes to your needs, while general shoe stores may focus more on style than function.

Avoid buying old or used shoes.

Running shoes lose support over time. The cushioning materials naturally break down, often within about a year. Most shoes last between 250 and 350 miles, depending on your running surface, mechanics, body weight and shoe type.

Choose shoes that match your running style and terrain.

Consider whether you land on your forefoot or heel and where you run — roads or trails.

Check the return policy.

Shoes can feel comfortable at first but may not hold up during a run. Make sure you can return them if they don’t feel right.

Try before you buy

“Taking a quick jog in them for a minute or two can help narrow down your decision,” Sanders says. “But the best test is a run on a route you regularly use.”

Before making a purchase, do a little research. Instead of simply sizing up, focus on finding the right fit. Many people rely on standard shoe sizes or foot length alone. But according to Dr. Jones, a proper measurement using a Brannock device can provide a more accurate fit.

Finally, listen to your body as you start running. “Increase mileage slowly and deliberately,” says Dr. Jones, “and pay attention to how your body feels.”

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