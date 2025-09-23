Misconceptions about addiction recovery centers can make it hard for people to get the help they need. At Sharp McDonald Center, care teams work to support people in recovery from substance use. They know that addiction is a medical condition, and that treatment works best when people feel respected, understood and supported.

However, common myths about addiction recovery centers prevail. Here are the truths:

1 Everyone gets the same treatment. Each person’s story is different, and so is their treatment. At Sharp McDonald Center, care is never one-size-fits-all. The treatment team works closely with each individual to understand their needs and develop a personalized plan of care. This plan includes a combination of group therapy, one-on-one counseling, family education and support, and medications as appropriate. 2 You must hit rock bottom before you can get help. You don’t have to wait until things are severe. Some people believe you must be in crisis before going to a recovery center, but that’s not true. It’s important to understand that seeking help for substance use disorders can be beneficial at any stage of the recovery journey, not just before or when a crisis occurs. At Sharp McDonald Center, individuals receive support tailored to their specific needs, whether they are just beginning to have concerns or have been struggling for years. “Our team is dedicated to providing support at any stage of the recovery journey, ensuring individuals receive the help they need regardless of the severity of their situation,” says Kelly McDonough, lead clinical nurse at Sharp McDonald Center. 3 People are judged when they go to treatment. Recovery centers provide compassionate care and support. According to McDonough, addiction stigma can be a significant barrier to seeking help, but Sharp McDonald Center care providers strive to negate it through education and understanding. “We are committed to creating an environment where individuals feel respected and supported,” McDonough says. “Our focus is on helping people heal safely and providing the tools they need to overcome addiction, free from judgment.” 4 Treatment works right away. Recovery is a process that takes time, patience and support. Some believe that going to a treatment center will fix substance use quickly; however, recovery is a process. Patients at Sharp McDonald Center can move through several stages of treatment. The duration of treatment varies for each participant. The center offers a variety of treatment programs tailored to meet individual needs, including medically supervised detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, medication for addiction treatment (MAT) intensive outpatient program, and a free lifelong aftercare support program. “Individuals did not develop a substance use disorder overnight, and they will not heal overnight,” McDonough says. “The important thing is not to give up. We support individuals through each phase, staying connected and offering support as they continue with each step of their recovery journey.” 5 Substance use disorder treatment centers don’t work. Evidence-based treatment is key to recovery, and Sharp McDonald Center employs a variety of scientifically backed modalities. These include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), process and psychoeducation groups, and education on lifestyle medicine. The center also offers family education and programming, as well as holistic care, including acupuncture and aromatherapy, among other services. Many individuals discover new ways to manage stress, improve their health, and foster stronger relationships. “We provide individuals with coping skills that last far beyond their time here in treatment with us,” McDonough says. “This is only the start of their journey. Substance use disorder is a medical condition, and it can affect anyone. And like any medical condition, with the right support, time, encouragement and changes, substance use disorders can be treated.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol or drug use, Sharp McDonald Center offers treatment options that can help.