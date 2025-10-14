To start, GLP-1 injections containing semaglutide — often known by the generic term “Ozempic” — are FDA-approved medications that directly activate GLP-1 receptors in the body, helping regulate appetite, blood sugar and digestion. They work by helping people feel full sooner and for a longer period. When used at the recommended dose and combined with lifestyle changes, they can lead to significant weight loss and improved health.

There is not yet an FDA-approved oral pill for weight loss that contains semaglutide, and the pills and patches currently marketed for weight loss are not FDA-regulated. Thus, the ingredients, dosages and effectiveness in them can vary widely depending on the brand.

Some of these products contain natural ingredients, such as berberine, pomegranate extract, cinnamon, and L-glutamine. This mix has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and sleep and reduce stress. However, the scientific evidence supporting their role in weight loss is limited.