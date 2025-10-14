The flu shot works (and other things to know about it)
According to the CDC, people vaccinated against flu were about 40% to 60% less likely to experience flu illness.
You’ve likely seen the ads and social media posts about weight loss pills, patches and shots — many claiming to include GLP-1 medications and all professing to be the solution to losing extra pounds. The big question is, which is the best choice?
Dr. Neelima Chu, an endocrinologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, breaks down your weight loss options:
To start, GLP-1 injections containing semaglutide — often known by the generic term “Ozempic” — are FDA-approved medications that directly activate GLP-1 receptors in the body, helping regulate appetite, blood sugar and digestion. They work by helping people feel full sooner and for a longer period. When used at the recommended dose and combined with lifestyle changes, they can lead to significant weight loss and improved health.
There is not yet an FDA-approved oral pill for weight loss that contains semaglutide, and the pills and patches currently marketed for weight loss are not FDA-regulated. Thus, the ingredients, dosages and effectiveness in them can vary widely depending on the brand.
Some of these products contain natural ingredients, such as berberine, pomegranate extract, cinnamon, and L-glutamine. This mix has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and sleep and reduce stress. However, the scientific evidence supporting their role in weight loss is limited.
The shots, patches and pills do not produce the same results. GLP-1 shots are clinically proven to be the most effective option for weight loss and blood sugar control.
Alternatively, the pills and patches typically contain natural supplements rather than active GLP-1 medications. They are not substitutes for prescription GLP-1 therapies.
However, not everyone can tolerate the side effects of the shots. These can include nausea, acid reflux, constipation or diarrhea, and rarely, a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid cancer.
GLP-1 injections contain a precisely measured, FDA-approved dose. The pills and patches marketed as supplements do not contain the same active ingredient. As a result, the exact dosage and potency of their ingredients are often unknown and inconsistent.
Doctors typically recommend GLP-1 shots for weight loss because they have undergone clinical trials, and evidence supports their safety and effectiveness. The decision about which weight loss option is appropriate should always be made in partnership with your doctor, who will consider several important factors, including:
Your overall health
Medical history
Current medications
The amount of weight you’re aiming to lose
Your tolerance for certain treatments
Always talk with your doctor when exploring effective weight loss options. These may include nutritional counseling, exercise programs, behavioral support and FDA-approved medications like GLP-1 injections. This personalized approach ensures that your weight loss plan is both safe and sustainable.
Learn more about weight management; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
According to the CDC, people vaccinated against flu were about 40% to 60% less likely to experience flu illness.
When clumsiness turns into a painful sprain or strain, learn how to address it and when to see a doctor.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.