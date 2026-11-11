Pope Leo XIV’s recent lung cancer diagnosis and surgery surprised millions around the world. But his experience also highlights something doctors want people to know: With screening, lung cancer can often be found early, before it causes noticeable symptoms.

According to Vatican News, doctors removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung after a small lung nodule was discovered. The Vatican reported that the operation, known as a lobectomy, was successful and without complications.

Prior to the surgery, the Pope had no respiratory symptoms, the Vatican reported. However, the abnormality was found during a routine medical examination. Review of the tissue during the surgery confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of non-small cell lung cancer.

Such an unexpected finding is not unusual, says Dr. Ahmed Salem, a pulmonologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, underscoring the importance of regular care and screening for those who are eligible. “Screening can detect the cancer very early when it’s easier to treat,” Dr. Salem says.

Understanding lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, according to the American Cancer Society. Although smoking is the biggest risk factor, people who have never smoked can also develop the disease.

Early lung cancer often causes no symptoms, which can make detecting it difficult. When symptoms do occur, they can include:

A persistent or worsening cough

Coughing up blood

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Repeated respiratory infections

Unexplained weight loss and fatigue

“Although we are saddened by the Pope's diagnosis, his early diagnosis and treatment could benefit many people by encouraging them to seek screening and appropriate care for themselves,” says Dr. Salem.

How lung cancer is treated

Treatment for lung cancer depends on several factors, including the type of cancer, its stage and a person’s overall health. Testing can include a biopsy to determine whether an abnormal area is cancerous and imaging to see if the cancer has spread.

For some early-stage lung cancers, surgery can completely remove the tumor. Other people with lung cancer may receive radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy or a combination of treatments. The treatment plan depends on the specific characteristics and extent of the cancer.

The outlook also varies considerably depending on how early the cancer is found, its type, whether it has spread and other health factors. Generally, finding lung cancer before it has spread offers more treatment options and a better prognosis.

Who should get lung cancer screening?

People ages 50 to 80 who currently smoke or previously smoked and have at least a 20 pack-year smoking history should have an annual screening with low-dose computed tomography, also called a low-dose CT or LDCT scan. A pack-year is the equivalent of smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for one year.

Before screening, people should talk with their doctor about its benefits and limitations. For people at high risk, screening can help find lung cancer before symptoms develop. And although routine screening recommendations focus on people with a history of smoking, the Pope’s diagnosis after a medical exam is a reminder that lung cancer can occur in people who have never smoked.

“Talk with your doctor about any changes to your health and whether screening may be right for you,” Dr. Salem says.

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