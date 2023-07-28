An expert team dedicated to you

At Sharp, our recognized team of experts will collaborate closely with you—and each other—on a treatment plan tailored to your unique needs.

These specialists include:

Gynecological oncologists — doctors with specialized training in treating reproductive cancers, including advanced surgical procedures

Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy

Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy

Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up

Registered dietitians and nutritionists

Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience

Genetic counselors to help determine hereditary risk for developing certain cancers

Rehabilitation therapists, including specially trained therapists who can help manage and treat ovarian cancer-related lymphedema

Clinical trial specialists

Fertility specialists, who can provide guidance on preserving your fertility before treatment, including egg retrieval and freezing

And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meet regularly to discuss your diagnosis and individualized approach to treatment.

Advanced treatments for ovarian cancer

Our skilled and compassionate care team offers leading-edge treatments for ovarian cancer, as well as access to the latest clinical trials.

Treatment may include:

Surgery — We offer advanced surgical procedures for ovarian cancer, often utilizing robotic-assisted technology. These procedures include cytoreductive (debulking) surgery, which extensively removes cancerous tissue, as well as fertility-sparing surgery for patients who wish to have children after treatment.

Pelvic floor reconstruction surgery — These procedures can relieve bladder, bowel or sexual symptoms associated with gynecologic surgeries and can sometimes be performed at the same time as surgery to remove the ovarian cancer.

Chemotherapy and immunotherapy — Patients may receive medication through their veins (IV) or swallowed in a pill form to target cancer cells directly or harness the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Hormone therapy — For some ovarian cancers, hormone therapies can fight cancer by blocking the hormones that fuel their growth. These medications block the production or action of estrogen.

Radiation therapy — We use specialized radiation that precisely targets ovarian cancer cells while minimizing exposure in normal, healthy tissues in the pelvic area.

Clinical trials — Patients at Sharp have access to new therapies and treatments for ovarian cancer through our Clinical Trials Program.

Support for you and your loved ones

Care at Sharp goes beyond treating cancer. We provide support and education with you and your loved ones in mind, every step of the way. Our comprehensive patient resources include:

Get a second opinion from Sharp

A diagnosis of ovarian cancer often feels overwhelming. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.