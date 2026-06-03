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Amber J. Ortega, MD

4.9

269 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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About Amber J. Ortega, MD

I gravitated toward medicine through my fascination with the body and my interest in helping others. It is truly gratifying to improve a patient's quality of life. This is the most rewarding job that there is. I treat each patient as a whole person, meaning I put just as much attention on their mind as I do on their body. Patient care is centered on wellness in terms of mind and body. Prevention is the key to a healthy life with emphasis on lifestyle changes above medications. During my free time, I enjoy cooking and trying new wines. I also appreciate visiting Southern California's beautiful beaches and spending time at Disneyland.

Age: 38
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: or-tay-guh

Education

University of New Mexico: Medical School
Family Health Centers of San Diego: Residency

NPI

1174905855

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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