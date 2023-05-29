About Amber Ortega, MD

I gravitated toward medicine through my fascination with the body and my interest in helping others. It is truly gratifying to improve a patient's quality of life. This is the most rewarding job that there is. I treat each patient as a whole person, meaning I put just as much attention on their mind as I do on their body. Patient care is centered on wellness in terms of mind and body. Prevention is the key to a healthy life with emphasis on lifestyle changes above medications. During my free time, I enjoy cooking and trying new wines. I also appreciate visiting Southern California's beautiful beaches and spending time at Disneyland.

Age: 35

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: or-tay-guh

Languages: English

Education University of New Mexico : Medical School

Family Health Centers of San Diego : Residency



NPI 1174905855