Amber Ortega, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Amber Ortega, MD
I gravitated toward medicine through my fascination with the body and my interest in helping others. It is truly gratifying to improve a patient's quality of life. This is the most rewarding job that there is. I treat each patient as a whole person, meaning I put just as much attention on their mind as I do on their body. Patient care is centered on wellness in terms of mind and body. Prevention is the key to a healthy life with emphasis on lifestyle changes above medications. During my free time, I enjoy cooking and trying new wines. I also appreciate visiting Southern California's beautiful beaches and spending time at Disneyland.
Age:35
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:or-tay-guh
Languages:English
Education
University of New Mexico:Medical School
Family Health Centers of San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Acupuncture and acupressure
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Hypnosis
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1174905855
Insurance plans accepted
Amber Ortega, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
348 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
No bad experience. Everything went well. Doctor, nurse, were all helpful, listened to me.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
My experience with Dr Ortega was far above my hopes. I am so grateful to have found her to be my primary care doctor.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Ortega is upbeat and positive. She addresses ALL questions with care.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
This doctor was amazing and got me the prescription refill I needed to get better.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amber Ortega, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amber Ortega, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
