Flu and older adults
People age 65 and older are at higher risk for complications from the flu.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
I gravitated toward medicine through my fascination with the body and my interest in helping others. It is truly gratifying to improve a patient's quality of life. This is the most rewarding job that there is. I treat each patient as a whole person, meaning I put just as much attention on their mind as I do on their body. Patient care is centered on wellness in terms of mind and body. Prevention is the key to a healthy life with emphasis on lifestyle changes above medications. During my free time, I enjoy cooking and trying new wines. I also appreciate visiting Southern California's beautiful beaches and spending time at Disneyland.
1174905855
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amber J. Ortega, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amber J. Ortega, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Amber J. Ortega, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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