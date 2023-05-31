About Amro Mahmoud, DO

I chose to become a doctor because it is the greatest and highest pursuit of a life’s work for someone who loves helping others, relating to and being encompassed by stories of humanity, and having a positive impact on the world. Medicine has always been a calling as well as a privilege. I am honored and excited to work with my patients towards reaching their health goals. My favorite activities include yoga, fitness, sports, running, hiking and traveling.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , English

Education Broward Health Medical Center : Internship

Broward Health Medical Center : Residency

Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School



NPI 1114433687