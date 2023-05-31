Amro Mahmoud, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Amro Mahmoud, DO
I chose to become a doctor because it is the greatest and highest pursuit of a life’s work for someone who loves helping others, relating to and being encompassed by stories of humanity, and having a positive impact on the world. Medicine has always been a calling as well as a privilege. I am honored and excited to work with my patients towards reaching their health goals. My favorite activities include yoga, fitness, sports, running, hiking and traveling.
Age:34
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
Broward Health Medical Center:Internship
Broward Health Medical Center:Residency
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Allergy treatment
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Bloodless medicine
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- HIV/AIDS
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Trigger point injection
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
Ratings and reviews
4.8
232 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Mahmoud is excellent, so thorough and answers all .y questions
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
Great Doctor!!!!!!!!!!!!
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Mahmoud took his time to go over my history and recent lab results. He listened to my concerns and addressed them accordingly. Thank you Dr. Mahmoud!!
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
Like my doctor - he's very straight forward -
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amro Mahmoud, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amro Mahmoud, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
