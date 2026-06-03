Amro M. Mahmoud, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Amro M. Mahmoud, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Amro M. Mahmoud, DO
I chose to become a doctor because it is the greatest and highest pursuit of a life’s work for someone who loves helping others. I enjoy relating to and being encompassed by stories of humanity and having a positive impact on the world. Medicine has always been a calling, as well as a privilege. I am honored and excited to work with my patients to help them reach their health goals. My favorite activities include yoga, fitness, sports, running, hiking and traveling.
Education
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Allergy treatment
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Bloodless medicine
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- HIV/AIDS
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Trigger point injection
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1114433687
Insurance plans accepted
Amro M. Mahmoud, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
311 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mahmoud is an excellent physician. His bedside manner is very pleasant and he is very knowledgeable.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
The best
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Thank you for taking the time to help me .
Verified Patient
April 16, 2026
4.2
Great
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amro M. Mahmoud, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.