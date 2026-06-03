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Amro M. Mahmoud, DO

4.9

311 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

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About Amro M. Mahmoud, DO

I chose to become a doctor because it is the greatest and highest pursuit of a life’s work for someone who loves helping others. I enjoy relating to and being encompassed by stories of humanity and having a positive impact on the world. Medicine has always been a calling, as well as a privilege. I am honored and excited to work with my patients to help them reach their health goals. My favorite activities include yoga, fitness, sports, running, hiking and traveling.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male

Education

Broward Health Medical Center: Internship
Broward Health Medical Center: Residency
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1114433687

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amro M. Mahmoud, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

311 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mahmoud is an excellent physician. His bedside manner is very pleasant and he is very knowledgeable.

Verified Patient

April 25, 2026

5.0

The best

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

Thank you for taking the time to help me .

Verified Patient

April 16, 2026

4.2

Great

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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