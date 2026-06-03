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Corinne J. Ancona-Young, DO

4.7

61 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

SharpCare Grossmont

619-740-5757
Fax: 619-740-8182

8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Grossmont

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 500
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
    Get directions

    619-740-5757
    Fax: 619-740-8182

Care schedule

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About Corinne J. Ancona-Young, DO

I want to continue to act as an advocate for my patients in the often confusing health care system.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Female

Education

New York College of Osteopathy: Medical School
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1336168418

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Corinne J. Ancona-Young, DO, accepts 41 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

61 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 10, 2026

5.0

I've been going to the same Sharp provider for 5 years, I'm very happy with her. Her staff always respectful.

Verified Patient

March 17, 2026

5.0

Dr young always listens to me when I'm asking questions and responds in a way that I fully understand.

Verified Patient

February 5, 2026

5.0

I'm very happy with Dr Ancona.

Verified Patient

January 16, 2026

5.0

Very good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.