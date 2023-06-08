Doctor of Osteopathy
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Corinne Ancona-Young, DO
I want to continue to act as an advocate for my patients in the often confusing health care system.
Age:59
In practice since:1999
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
New York College of Osteopathy:Medical School
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:Internship
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
Insurance plans accepted
Corinne Ancona-Young, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
107 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
My doctor and her entire family of doctors _____. Husband is a wonderful heart doctor. Just super.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I was just there for a culture, not an exam.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
3.8
Good.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I always feel heard and understood. I leave knowing that I have been listened to and that if anything comes up I can just call or email. I like that they consider my feelings about everything and make sure that I understand all the medical jargon. Very caring and understanding.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Corinne Ancona-Young, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corinne Ancona-Young, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
