Osteoporosis: not a natural part of aging
Osteoporosis, or weakening of the bones, is preventable, treatable and even reversible.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
Get directions
619-740-5757
Fax: 619-740-8182
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I want to continue to act as an advocate for my patients in the often confusing health care system.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1336168418
Corinne J. Ancona-Young, DO, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
4.7
61 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Verified Patient
April 10, 2026
5.0
I've been going to the same Sharp provider for 5 years, I'm very happy with her. Her staff always respectful.
Verified Patient
March 17, 2026
5.0
Dr young always listens to me when I'm asking questions and responds in a way that I fully understand.
Verified Patient
February 5, 2026
5.0
I'm very happy with Dr Ancona.
Verified Patient
January 16, 2026
5.0
Very good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corinne J. Ancona-Young, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corinne J. Ancona-Young, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Corinne J. Ancona-Young, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.