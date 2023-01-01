Huda Alsheikh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
La Mesa Pediatrics8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 200
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Huda Alsheikh, MD
Age:32
Languages:English
Education
Jersey City Medical Center:Internship
Jersey City Medical Center:Residency
Carol Davila School of Medicine and Pharmacy:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (child)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anorexia and bulimia
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Colic
- Colitis
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- HIV/AIDS
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Juvenile arthritis
- Juvenile diabetes
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- LGBTQ health
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Molestation
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Spina bifida
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487746855
Insurance plans accepted
Huda Alsheikh, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Huda Alsheikh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
