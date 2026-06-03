Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
About John H. Clancy, DO
I became a physician because I was exposed to health care emergencies at a young age, which opened my mind to becoming a doctor, and I enjoy caring for seniors. I am a physician you can trust with your life. I advise lifestyle changes and apply evidence-based medicine to keep you healthy and out of the hospital. In my free time, I enjoy going on long hikes with my wife and extended family across all parts of our great country.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's patients
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- GLP-1 therapy for weight loss
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Shingles
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962506238
Insurance plans accepted
John H. Clancy, DO, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from John H. Clancy, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John H. Clancy, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.