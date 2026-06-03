About John H. Clancy, DO

I became a physician because I was exposed to health care emergencies at a young age, which opened my mind to becoming a doctor, and I enjoy caring for seniors. I am a physician you can trust with your life. I advise lifestyle changes and apply evidence-based medicine to keep you healthy and out of the hospital. In my free time, I enjoy going on long hikes with my wife and extended family across all parts of our great country.

Gender: Male



Education Loyola University (Chicago) : Residency

Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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