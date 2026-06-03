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John H. Clancy, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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About John H. Clancy, DO

I became a physician because I was exposed to health care emergencies at a young age, which opened my mind to becoming a doctor, and I enjoy caring for seniors. I am a physician you can trust with your life. I advise lifestyle changes and apply evidence-based medicine to keep you healthy and out of the hospital. In my free time, I enjoy going on long hikes with my wife and extended family across all parts of our great country.

Gender: Male

Education

Loyola University (Chicago): Residency
Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1962506238

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

John H. Clancy, DO, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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