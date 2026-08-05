Take me from hellcare, employee, my doctor and his staff. Not only me through the other patients that we have a conversation on the lobby, they love this facility. That's one of the reason I travel hours to come to see this great team

I've been going to Jennifer Lyons [PA] for years as well as a few of my co-workers. We all love her! She has arrange pt. care, listens, and is very professional yet personable.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.