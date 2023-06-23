Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Internal Medical Associates8765 Aero Dr
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
About Karim Mansour, MD
I strive to meet and exceed patient expectations.
Age:58
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Man-Soor
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Internship
Loma Linda University:Residency
Albany Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Allergy testing
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1942238878
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Karim Mansour, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
98 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
I did recommend my sister and brother-in-law to this practice. They both now are patients of SCMG. They are thrilled as well.
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
He listen to my health problem and treat my illness.
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
4.0
This visit felt a little bit more rushed than our first visit.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Karim Mansour, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karim Mansour, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
