Karim Mansour, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. San Diego Internal Medical Associates
    8765 Aero Dr
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-541-0181

About Karim Mansour, MD

I strive to meet and exceed patient expectations.
Age:
 58
In practice since:
 1997
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Man-Soor
Languages: 
English
Education
Loma Linda University:
 Internship
Loma Linda University:
 Residency
Albany Medical College:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
Ratings and reviews

4.8
98 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
I did recommend my sister and brother-in-law to this practice. They both now are patients of SCMG. They are thrilled as well.
Verified Patient
May 7, 2023
5.0
He listen to my health problem and treat my illness.
Verified Patient
April 29, 2023
4.0
This visit felt a little bit more rushed than our first visit.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Karim Mansour, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karim Mansour, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
