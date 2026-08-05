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Karim Mansour, MD

4.8

86 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

FocusHealth Dr Mansour

858-868-0820
Fax: 844-742-1274

8745 Aero Drive
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-1763

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. FocusHealth Dr Mansour

    8745 Aero Drive
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123-1763
    Get directions

    858-868-0820
    Fax: 844-742-1274

About Karim Mansour, MD

I strive to meet and exceed patient expectations.

Age: 60
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Man-Soor
Languages: English

Education

Loma Linda University: Internship
Loma Linda University: Residency
Albany Medical College: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1942238878

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Karim Mansour, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

86 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Practice worked with me day of appointment to accommodate me due to my change of schedule.

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

I've been going to Jennifer Lyons [PA] for years as well as a few of my co-workers. We all love her! She has arrange pt. care, listens, and is very professional yet personable.

Verified Patient

April 23, 2026

5.0

Take me from hellcare, employee, my doctor and his staff. Not only me through the other patients that we have a conversation on the lobby, they love this facility. That's one of the reason I travel hours to come to see this great team

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

Took good care in going over past and present Lab results.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.