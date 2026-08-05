Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
FocusHealth Dr Mansour
8745 Aero Drive
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-1763
Get directions
858-868-0820
Fax: 844-742-1274
About Karim Mansour, MD
I strive to meet and exceed patient expectations.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Allergy testing
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1942238878
Insurance plans accepted
Karim Mansour, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
86 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Practice worked with me day of appointment to accommodate me due to my change of schedule.
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
I've been going to Jennifer Lyons [PA] for years as well as a few of my co-workers. We all love her! She has arrange pt. care, listens, and is very professional yet personable.
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
5.0
Take me from hellcare, employee, my doctor and his staff. Not only me through the other patients that we have a conversation on the lobby, they love this facility. That's one of the reason I travel hours to come to see this great team
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Took good care in going over past and present Lab results.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karim Mansour, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karim Mansour, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.