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Kevin C. Considine, DO

4.9

72 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Crown Island Family Practice

619-537-6910
Fax: 619-537-6905

230 Prospect Place
Suite 350
Coronado, CA 92118-1995

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Crown Island Family Practice

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 350
    Coronado, CA 92118-1995
    Get directions

    619-537-6910
    Fax: 619-537-6905

Care schedule

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About Kevin C. Considine, DO

I like to solve problems and I have a knack for explaining ideas and solutions to patients. I really enjoy making a difference for my patients — that is the most rewarding part of being a doctor. At our office, we believe in treating the whole patient and family — not just the disease. We care about what is going on in a patient's life just as much as the symptoms they come in with to be treated. This starts with listening to the patient as much as examining the patient. In my spare time, I like to read, travel, ski, cook and brew beer. My wife and I enjoy staying involved with our three children — it keeps us busy. My wife's personal training background also keeps me honest with exercise.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Warren Hospital: Residency
Warren Hospital: Internship
University of Health Sciences: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1215918271

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kevin C. Considine, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

72 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Dr Considine was thorough and very informative, this was my yearly checkup. Also--I had hurt my wrist, this visit included how we are handling the injury. He is always thoughtfu, he listens to my concerns and gives me detailed information.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

I never feel rushed when Dr. Considine comes in the room to talk to me. He is professional, a fantastic doctor and a good listener! That is why I have been with him for many, many years.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kevin shows that he is personally interested in my health. He takes the time to listen and explain. His explanations and recommendations are very helpful. He is kind and considerate.

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Considine is very approachable and professional. He is an excellent doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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