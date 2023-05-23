Kevin Considine, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
About Kevin Considine, DO

I like to solve problems and I have a knack for explaining ideas and solutions to patients. I really enjoy making a difference for my patients — that is the most rewarding part of being a doctor. At our office, we believe in treating the whole patient and family — not just the disease. We care about what is going on in a patient's life just as much as the symptoms they come in with to be treated. This starts with listening to the patient as much as examining the patient. In my spare time, I like to read, travel, ski, cook and brew beer. My wife and I enjoy staying involved with our three children — it keeps us busy. My wife's personal training background also keeps me honest with exercise.
Age:
 59
In practice since:
 1997
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Warren Hospital:
 Residency
Warren Hospital:
 Internship
University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1215918271
Ratings and reviews

4.9
65 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
4.8
Had a very nice medical student.
Verified Patient
March 22, 2023
5.0
Have seen *Dr. Considine for over 20 years, excellent doc!!!
Verified Patient
March 22, 2023
5.0
Kevin is an excellent physician Very knowledgeable and personable
Verified Patient
February 9, 2023
5.0
Need to review other physician consult information prior to meeting with me.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Kevin Considine, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin Considine, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
