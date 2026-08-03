Kevin C. Considine, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Kevin C. Considine, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Crown Island Family Practice
230 Prospect Place
Suite 350
Coronado, CA 92118-1995
Get directions
619-537-6910
Fax: 619-537-6905
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Kevin C. Considine, DO
I like to solve problems and I have a knack for explaining ideas and solutions to patients. I really enjoy making a difference for my patients — that is the most rewarding part of being a doctor. At our office, we believe in treating the whole patient and family — not just the disease. We care about what is going on in a patient's life just as much as the symptoms they come in with to be treated. This starts with listening to the patient as much as examining the patient. In my spare time, I like to read, travel, ski, cook and brew beer. My wife and I enjoy staying involved with our three children — it keeps us busy. My wife's personal training background also keeps me honest with exercise.
Education
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215918271
Insurance plans accepted
Kevin C. Considine, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
72 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Dr Considine was thorough and very informative, this was my yearly checkup. Also--I had hurt my wrist, this visit included how we are handling the injury. He is always thoughtfu, he listens to my concerns and gives me detailed information.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
I never feel rushed when Dr. Considine comes in the room to talk to me. He is professional, a fantastic doctor and a good listener! That is why I have been with him for many, many years.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kevin shows that he is personally interested in my health. He takes the time to listen and explain. His explanations and recommendations are very helpful. He is kind and considerate.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Considine is very approachable and professional. He is an excellent doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin C. Considine, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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