I like to solve problems and I have a knack for explaining ideas and solutions to patients. I really enjoy making a difference for my patients — that is the most rewarding part of being a doctor. At our office, we believe in treating the whole patient and family — not just the disease. We care about what is going on in a patient's life just as much as the symptoms they come in with to be treated. This starts with listening to the patient as much as examining the patient. In my spare time, I like to read, travel, ski, cook and brew beer. My wife and I enjoy staying involved with our three children — it keeps us busy. My wife's personal training background also keeps me honest with exercise.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Warren Hospital : Residency

Warren Hospital : Internship

University of Health Sciences : Medical School



NPI 1215918271