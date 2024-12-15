Dr. Fisher comforting patient sitting in chair.

Uterine cancer — also known as endometrial cancer — is the most common type of gynecologic cancer. About 90% of cases occur when cancer cells begin to grow in the inner lining of the uterus, called the endometrium. Fortunately, uterine cancer is often diagnosed at an early stage when people see their doctors after experiencing unusual bleeding.

At Sharp, we specialize in offering advanced, personalized therapy for uterine cancer, close to home. Our comprehensive program provides a full range of leading-edge, minimally invasive treatments, including precise robotic-assisted surgery and targeted radiation. We also offer access to innovative clinical trials.

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare are nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer. We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with uterine cancer. Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans.

An expert team dedicated to you

At Sharp, our recognized team of experts will collaborate closely with you — and each other — on a treatment plan tailored to your unique needs.

These specialists include:

And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meets regularly to discuss your diagnosis and individualized approach to treatment.

Advanced treatments for uterine cancer

Our skilled and compassionate care team offers leading-edge treatments for uterine cancer, as well as access to the latest clinical trials. Treatment may include:

Support for you and your loved ones

Care at Sharp goes beyond treating cancer. We provide support and education with you and your loved ones in mind, every step of the way. Our comprehensive patient resources include:

Get a second opinion from Sharp

A diagnosis of uterine cancer often feels overwhelming. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.

Uterine cancer treatment centers in San Diego

We offer uterine cancer treatment across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
David and Donna Long Cancer Center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute at Sharp Memorial Hospital
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers

