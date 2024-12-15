Uterine cancer — also known as endometrial cancer — is the most common type of gynecologic cancer. About 90% of cases occur when cancer cells begin to grow in the inner lining of the uterus, called the endometrium. Fortunately, uterine cancer is often diagnosed at an early stage when people see their doctors after experiencing unusual bleeding.

At Sharp, we specialize in offering advanced, personalized therapy for uterine cancer, close to home. Our comprehensive program provides a full range of leading-edge, minimally invasive treatments, including precise robotic-assisted surgery and targeted radiation. We also offer access to innovative clinical trials.

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare are nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer. We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with uterine cancer. Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans.