Since the early 1990s, the prostate cancer death rate has dropped by about half, thanks to earlier detection and advances in treatment. This is a welcome development because, according to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, accounting for more than 300,000 diagnoses each year.

“Prostate cancer remains the most common cancer among men, but fortunately, in 2025, we have improved our ability to identify which men need treatment — since not all prostate cancers need treatment — and have become more effective at minimizing the side effects of those treatments,” says Dr. Andrew Bruggeman, radiation oncologist and co-medical director of the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Treatment for prostate cancer depends upon a number of factors, including the patient’s age and the stage and grade of their cancer. Some men with slow-growing prostate tumors might never need treatment and are recommended for active surveillance, which involves regular check-ups by their doctor to ensure the disease has not reached a point of needing treatment.

For other men, treatment could include surgery, such as a prostatectomy, which is the removal the prostate gland. The procedure can be performed with robotic assistance for greater precision.

Advanced treatment approaches

In general, prostate cancer treatment options range from surveillance to surgery, radiation therapy and hormone therapy, Dr. Bruggeman says. In certain advanced cases, chemotherapy, targeted drugs or immunotherapy may also be considered. However, when cure is the goal, surgery and radiation therapy remain the primary treatments.

“Significant progress has been made in diagnosing and treating prostate cancer,” says Dr. Bruggeman. “Today, advanced tests — including genetic testing for inherited cancer risk and special analyses of the tumor itself — allow us to better understand how aggressive a patient's cancer is, which helps guide more personalized treatment decisions. At the Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista, we utilize advanced radiation therapies like IMRT and SBRT to precisely target cancer cells while safeguarding healthy tissue.”

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) is an advanced radiation therapy technique that uses a computer to precisely shape radiation beams to conform to a tumor's 3D form. This allows the delivery of an effective dose to the cancer while minimizing exposure to nearby healthy tissues and organs, thereby helping to reduce side effects.

While traditional radiation therapy is given five days a week for several weeks, stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) delivers a large, precise dose of radiation to the prostate over just five sessions. According to Dr. Bruggeman, it can be a highly effective treatment that spares surrounding healthy tissue, leading to fewer side effects and a shorter recovery time.

Candidates for SBRT, he says, are typically patients with low to intermediate risk, smaller tumors and localized disease, meaning the disease has not metastasized to other parts of the body.

Treatment supports and research remain essential

For many men receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer, side effects — such as changes in bowel habits and sexual health — are important considerations.

At the Barnhart Cancer Center, Dr. Bruggeman reports that SpaceOAR Hydrogel may be used to create a space between the prostate and rectum, gently pushing the rectum away from the radiation field. This added space helps to lower the radiation dose to the rectum and reduce the risk of side effects such as rectal pain, bleeding or bowel changes, and may help to preserve sexual function. Once the course of radiation has been completed, the hydrogel is absorbed by the body naturally over time.

Additionally, the Sharp Center for Research offers patients access to the latest clinical trials, helping to discover new and improved treatments. Clinical trial participants are guided through the use of experimental drugs or treatments that have been recommended based on the type of cancer the patient has.

“The availability of clinical trials at the Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista and across the Cancer Centers of Sharp means that our patients have access to the latest and most promising treatments,” says Dr. Bruggeman.

Learn more about prostate cancer care at Sharp, including clinical trials