It’s well known that GLP-1 medications can help people manage Type 2 diabetes by helping the body control blood sugar and slow digestion. Together, these effects can help keep blood sugar levels more stable.

They can also help people lose weight by acting on areas of the brain involved in appetite and fullness, helping people feel satisfied with less food.

As GLP-1 medications continue to evolve, research is uncovering additional potential benefits beyond weight loss and blood sugar control. Research suggests these medications may also benefit heart, kidney and liver health, reduce inflammation, and improve obesity-related sleep apnea.

But could GLP-1s also help lower your risk of breast cancer?

A study published in June found an association between GLP-1 use and lower breast cancer rates. Women taking GLP-1 medications had approximately 30% fewer breast cancer diagnoses than women who were not taking the medications. Researchers are still investigating what might explain the connection.

Weight loss and metabolic health

Excess weight is a known risk factor for breast cancer that can be changed. GLP-1 medications can promote weight loss and improve metabolic health. However, because the study was observational, meaning it looked at historical patterns among patients, it does not prove that GLP-1 medications prevent breast cancer.

“It’s important to understand that the study found an association, not proof of cause and effect,” says Dr. Geoffrey Weinstein, medical director of the Sharp Cancer Institute. “We don’t know whether the lower rate of breast cancer was due to the medication itself, or if other factors like weight loss impacted the health of the women in the study.”

Experts agree that more research is needed. More analysis will provide greater clarity about the impact of GLP-1s on cancer prevention, according to Dr. Weinstein, who says he looks forward to seeing that research.

For now, the proven benefits of GLP-1s include helping patients manage blood sugar and, for some medications and patients, maintain a healthy weight. Both can support overall health and reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle

While researchers are studying GLP-1 medications for potential benefits beyond weight loss and blood sugar control, they aren’t a substitute for healthy habits. Talk with your doctor if you're curious about whether a GLP-1 medication may be appropriate for you.

Regular physical activity, nutritious eating, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding tobacco remain important ways to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. For breast cancer specifically, women can help reduce their risk by staying active, particularly after menopause, reducing or avoiding alcohol, and talking to their doctor about their individual risk.

Keeping up with recommended mammograms is also important. Mammograms can detect breast cancer before symptoms appear, when it may be easier to treat.

“The earlier we find breast cancer, the more options we may have for treatment,” says Dr. Weinstein. “That’s why staying on schedule with recommended mammograms is so important.”

To learn more about GLP-1s and cancer, join us Nov. 11 for a free educational event, Surviving Cancer: Thriving After a Diagnosis. Sharp experts will discuss topics important to health and well-being during the cancer treatment journey. Patients, families and caregivers are welcome.