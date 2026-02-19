Whether people enjoy alcohol as a nightcap, a refreshment at a gathering, or something to savor during a meal, drinking is present in everyday life. Yet, research has found that drinking raises the risk of cancer due to alcohol damaging DNA.

Even moderate drinkers are at increased risk of cancer, although their risk level is lower than that of heavy drinkers. One drink a day for women and two for men is considered moderate drinking. Heavy drinking is defined as eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more drinks per week for men.

Recently, researchers discovered that drinking alcohol — no matter the amount — also raises the risk of developing dementia. The finding came after examining health data from more than half a million adults ages 56 to 72, as well as the genetics of more than two million individuals.

Researchers used genetic data to predict lifetime alcohol use and found that higher alcohol intake was associated with increased risk for dementia. The risk increased as the amount of alcohol increased. For example, going from one to three drinks per week or five to 16 drinks per week increased dementia risk by 15%.

Types of dementia

“There are several types of dementia,” says Dr. Gillian Stavro, clinical psychologist at Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center. “Dementia is an umbrella term that refers to memory loss or declines in other thinking skills that impact a person’s ability to manage daily activities.”

More than seven million people in the United States have dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type diagnosed in older age, but there are other forms, such as vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and dementia due to substance use.

While researchers are still trying to understand exactly how alcohol increases dementia risk, they know that alcohol slows processing and affects attention, memory and reasoning. Drinking alcohol also causes inflammation and disrupts communication between neurons in the brain.

“This study challenges prior thinking that low to moderate alcohol use can protect us from developing dementia in later life, but I wouldn’t want people to think they can never drink,” says Dr. Stavro. “Each person should consider their drinking habits and keep in mind that drinking no alcohol, or at least less, may reduce risks for a number of health conditions.”

When to seek help

Dr. Stavro advises people with alcohol use disorder to work with a health professional to safely reduce drinking. “Alcohol withdrawal can be dangerous or even fatal, so it’s important to seek treatment,” she says. “Addiction treatment centers can be lifesaving.”

She also recommends that adults age 55 and older get a memory screening to evaluate their cognitive health. Memory screens can help identify issues that may warrant further assessment, provide a baseline for monitoring, and increase awareness about ways to improve brain health, she says.

“There are dementia risk factors that we cannot control, such as age and family history, but we have the power to manage our lifestyle by drinking less, quitting smoking and eating healthily, all of which can lower dementia risk,” Dr. Stavro says.

